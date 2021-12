“Things are going to be different now that we’re in power,” politics lecturer Franziska Brandmann told a group of young Free Democratic Party (FDP) members recently in Berlin. The group had assembled to hear the Oxford doctoral student campaign for leadership of the party’s youth wing, Junge Liberale (or “JuLis” for short). The mood among the youngest members of Germany’s liberal party was simultaneously jubilant and defensive. The party’s success among younger voters took Germany by surprise in the country’s recent election. Among first-time voters, the party received 23 percent of the vote, the same share as the Greens. While the Greens were able to carry the vote among people under age 30, the FDP placed a strong second. This result among young voters carried the FDP to its strongest electoral position in 50 years, almost guaranteeing the party a spot in Germany’s next government despite its significant ideological differences from both the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Greens, which are widely expected to join them in a so-called traffic light coalition.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO