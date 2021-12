My first look at Del Mar came in June of 1969 on a clever misdirection ploy by Steve Scholfield. Best friends through high school and college we had parted company in 1968 when “Scholf” left our home state of Michigan to seek his fortune in California and landed a job as the sports editor – and only full-timer in the department – at the Oceanside Blade-Tribune.

