ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

13 trailblazing Austinites make the cut for Forbes' '30 under 30' this year

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWivL_0dBfC0Ol00

At the cutting edge of tech, music and business are many successful leaders who not too long ago weren't old enough to drive or vote.

These wunderkinds were honored in Forbes' prestigious "30 under 30" lists, which highlights hundreds of top young entrepreneurs in categories from social media to science, in the 2022 rendition of the list on Wednesday. Some of the Class of '22 were as young as 14, while the average honoree was around 28 years old. Thirteen of these burgeoning business moguls were from Austin, which has seen such distinguished 30 under 30 alumni as former UT basketball player Kevin Durant get top spots on the 10-year-old list.

Here's a look at the 13 Austinites who made the cut:

Science—Celine Halioua, Loyal founder, 27


Earning the top spot in the science category was Celine Halioua, a former University of Texas student and founder of biotech company Cellular Longevity. The company, normally called Loyal, was founded by Halioua in 2019 and aims at finding compounds that can prevent undue aging and cancer in dogs, something that Halioua hopes will one day translate into human benefits.

As the frontrunner for the Science category's Class of '22, Halioua earned a photoshoot and video interview. Like many others on the list, Halioua's youth may give her an edge up in creating new ideas and technologies.

"It's been very fun learning how to modernize an old industry," Halioua said in the interview.

Halioua, who grew up in Austin around 15 cats, rescue dogs and even pet squirrels, said her company looks to extend the lifespan of dogs, but more broadly she hopes to combat the issue of "not having free will," an opinion she formed when talking to brain cancer patients at a neuro-oncology clinic at 18.

She also said creating anti-aging medicines for dogs can be a "proving ground" for creating the first explicit anti-aging drug cleared for humans because veterinary medicines are much more likely to be approved.

There's never been a drug approved for aging for any species, dog or human," Halioua said. "My core goal in life is to get the first drug approved."

The Bay Area-based company is pre-revenue, but it's already generated over $38 million in venture capital and has its first anti-aging drug poised to reach clinical trials next year.

Science—William Gilpin, UT Austin professor, 29


University of Texas' incoming physics professor William Gilpin knows how to find beauty—and practicality—in chaos.

Using "chaos theory to understand biological complexity," Gilpin, who was inspired by ocean waves and fluids, has revolutionized a machine learning technique for neuroscience recordings.

"Is chaos really hard to predict?" Gilpin asks in a recent viral Tweet, as he showcases his methods that have helped analyze fitness trackers and predict prices of stocks and ponds.

Sports—Megan Lindon, Austin FC marketer, 29


Ever seen Austin FC's signature Verde Van rolling around town? The mobile one-stop shop for Austin FC merchandise is the brainchild of Lindon, the senior manager of marketing who helped make the team the top-selling hub for merch across the MLS in its first year.

Lindon oversaw brand campaigns and retail partnerships, such as its jersey sponsor YETI, for the new team. Although she might not be responsible for all the hype, it's tough to tell whether Austin FC would be as recognizable nationwide without Lindon's efforts.

Games—Jacob Wolf


Move over, sports commentators—esports reporting is entering its golden era, and the self-proclaimed "world leader" in esports coverage is based in Austin with Jacob Wolf at the helm.

At 24, Wolf, the company's chief reporter, has already been compared to "ESPN's NBA news king Adrian Wojnarowski," according to the Forbes report. He's also won the Esports Awards Journalist of the Year title in 2018 and has been nominated five times, leads the company's news team with hard-hitting investigative pieces and has founded a production company that will co-produce a podcast set to release in 2022.

Wolf sits on the list now, but he was criticized by a Forbes reporter in the past for having "zero corner" in the esports market—a notion that was quickly shut down by Wolf and longtime esports fans alike.

Manufacturing & Industry—Topher Haddad and Winston Tri, Albedo co-founders


"The next generation of Earth observation is coming soon," satellite imagery company Albedo's website boldly reads over a crystal-clear aerial view of an alpine forest.

Two under-30 entrepreneurs—Topher Haddad and Winston Tri—set out to create commercially-available satellite imagery that has nine times better resolution than what's out now. From that, Austin-based Albedo was born.

After raising $10 million in a seed round by Initialized Capital, the company is gearing up to launch its first satellites in 2023.

Venture Capital—Brandon Allen and Marcus Stroud, TXV Partners co-founders


Austin can't have its startup-savvy culture without its venture capitalists, something Princeton graduates Brandon Allen and Marcus Stroud know all too well.

Now 27 and 28, the former Princeton roommates formed TXV Partners in 2019 and haven't looked back since, investing over $20 million into businesses including fitness app Future Fit and the similarly-named fitness startup Future as well as Data.World, Oura, Kambr and Trax. The duo, which has since tacked on another partner, has been focused on local businesses for years and will continue to do so as they boost Texas' best exercise startups.

Retail and eCommerce—Benjamin Smith, Disco founder, 28


Men need skincare, too—even if they sometimes aren't comfortable enough to address it.

That's the issue that Austinite Benjamin Smith hopes to tackle with his skincare line Disco, which provides sets and products from anti-aging cream to cleansers to help men feel their most "dapper."

Smith, who struggled with acne throughout early adulthood, strayed from the overly-masculine packaging of many men's beauty products and instead opted for a sleek, simple look that can be seen online and at Nordstrom. The company has been featured in GQ and the Wall Street Journal and is expected to see $10 million in revenue at the end of 2021 after an original $5 million in funding.

Finance—Jeron Davis, RLJ Equity Partners, 28


Although he's based in Maryland, Jeron Davis has found success as a senior associate at RLJ Equity Partners, a firm founded by Austin billionaire Robert L. Johnson.

Davis is a former investment banker at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., where he made a$4.6 billion leveraged buyout of Petco and a $2.2 billion sale with CenturyLink. With RLJ, Davis made a $60 million LBO of Pro-Vac and $31 million TechMedia buyout.

Education—Chandler Bolt, Self Publishing School founder, 28


Investor and Self Publishing School founder Chandler Bolt holds a five-year company and has helped 6,000+ writers publish their own books—and he's just 28.

His company, which helps writers work—from creating a writing timeline to arranging speaking engagements after publishing—charges $6,000 to bring writer's works into fruition.

The Austin-based Self Publishing School has been an INC 5000 company for three years in a row among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. But Bolt's not stopping there, he's also published six books of his own, hosts two podcasts, and has a YouTube channel about the self-publishing process.

Energy—Thomas Sherman and Daniel Vassallo, CRCL Solutions co-founders


Texas' renewable energies are growing fast—but when the wind turbines aren't turning, it can hard to predict how much the state will be able to use.

Using artificial intelligence, CRCL Solutions founders Thomas Sherman and Daniel Vassallo are helping power traders reduce risk and increase profitability by forecasting usage of ERCOT's solar and wind energies. Eventually, the duo hopes to help create carbon neutrality by erasing some risks from the fluctuating renewable energy market.

And their efforts are gaining national attention: so far, they've received funding from the National Science Foundation and the Austin Energy Incubator.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

Nonprofit to offer $50K to Longhorn linemen using name, image and likeness for charity

Starting this coming August, Texas Longhorns linemen on scholarship can get $50,000 annually for use of their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes. The program, known as “the Pancake Factory,” in reference to the pancake blocks known among linemen, will start in August 2022. The nonprofit organization Horns with Heart announced the program Monday, saying it will be the first charitable NIL entity. Capped at $800,000 annually, the pancake factory program can support 16 scholarship linemen.The organization was formed by six unnamed Texas alumni and supporters “with experience across multiple industries and disciplines to make a positive impact on local communities."This is the latest in organizations looking to help athletes use their name, image and likeness after Texas passed a law for student-athletes to profit off it. Last week, another alumni-led NIL initiative known as Clark Field Collective announced $10 million in pledges to help Longhorn athletes facilitate deals across 17 sports. The collective is a key participating donor to Horns with Heart.The news comes ahead of early signing day on Dec. 15. The offensive line is a key recruiting area, head football coach Steve Sarkisian has said.
CHARITIES
Austonia

Samsung, Tesla drive record job growth in Central Texas for 2021

Company relocations and expansions are driving record levels of job creation in Central Texas. Data compiled by Opportunity Austin, the economic development arm of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, shows companies have promised to bring roughly 23,150 jobs across the metro, beating out the previous record of 22,114 jobs for all of 2020. A major job propeller came at the end of November with the announcement that Taylor will be the site of a new Samsung chip-making facility, serving as the largest ever foreign direct investment in the state. Winning the plant through incentive programs and talent pool, Samsung...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Local investors create ATX DAO, where crypto meets community

Unlike similar crypto groups, people in the Austin scene aren’t trying to purchase a copy of the U.S. Constitution or an NBA team. But members of a new Austin crypto organization still have high ambitions for investment goals.“In the future, we want to be able to invest in the community,” said Jon Gregis, a member of the ATX DAO. “If we can invest in Austin and grow Austin, that’s our main goal.”A DAO, or a decentralized autonomous organization, is a group that pools together capital and goes on to make investments or take on blockchain-based projects. They can act similar...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

$10 million Austin NIL scholarship fund to help Longhorn athletes cash in on new sponsorships

We’ve seen UT athletes making sponsorship deals with restaurants, retail and even crypto-created NFTs—and soon, a $10 million fund will help athletes further profit off of their name, image and likeness.The Clark Field Collective is a $10 million fund set up by former Longhorn athletes, donors and sports marketer Nick Shuley to "ensure college athlete success year after year,", according to the funds' website. For the first time, Texas collegiate student-athletes have been able to profit off of their hard work and clout after a Texas bill was passed this summer. The Wednesday announcement is the latest in opportunities for...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
Maryland State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austonia

Longest-standing Austin H-E-B to be demolished, revamped into megastore

H-E-B's South Congress location, its longest-running store in Austin, will be demolished and reconstructed into a three-story megastore starting in February 2022, according to a report released by the Texas grocery chain on Thursday.The current store has been standing for 60 years and will be wiped out in February 2022 to make way for a new three-story building, complete with two levels for shopping and dining and one with over 600 above-ground parking spaces. Originally a 25,000 square-foot store opened in 1957, the new store will dwarf its original structure at over 145,000 square feet. The revamp was first planned...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Downtown Austin is a great experience, majority say in survey

Downtown may be recovering from the pandemic but the priorities residents want in their city center are changing, according to the City Pulse Survey done by design firm Gensler.After studying 7,500 people in 15 global markets, including Austin, Gensler found that life in COVID has pushed city-dwellers to want more outdoor activities, social spaces and entertainment venues in bustling business districts.Post-pandemic, the highest-rated downtown activities were shopping, visiting parks and just “hanging out.” The need for more public spaces like parks jumped from sixth on the list to second this year.Although globally people view downtown as a business district for...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

​App helping women protect each other in danger launches in Austin

For women who feel threatened while they’re out, an app that lets users easily call for help is now available in Austin.Launching in the capital city on Tuesday, SafeUP, works by training users over the age of 18 who are known as “guardians” on how to respond in times of crisis. Those who are placing a call for help are connected to guardians less than half a mile away who, depending on the situation, can chat on the phone or physically go to the user and escort them. SafeUP allows women to contact others who can help them when in...
CELL PHONES
Austonia

From Longhorns to the USMNT: 5 sports NFTs kicking off in Austin's growing crypto-verse

When Texas and the NCAA passed a bill allowing college athletes to profit off their names and likenesses this summer, Longhorn athletes joined professional teams and athletes by stepping into the growing NFT scene.NFTs, which are essentially unhackable codes used as one-of-a-kind "certificates of authenticity" paid for with cryptocurrency Ethereum, have been cropping up in the Austin art scene and worldwide—and they're quickly evolving into a sports fans' paradise as a new way to snag some bragging rights through digital trading cards, tickets and highlight reels.Here are five Austin-based athletes and sports venues now involved in NFTs:NiftyHorns—emerging Texas NFT producer🚨🤘🏽Player...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroud
Austonia

NiftyHorns—emerging Texas NFT producer

College sports' entrance to NFTs originally came from another Austin—a picture of Stephen F. Austin's women's basketball team as they made their first NCAA championship berth was the first to break into the market in March 2020. Now with NCAA NIL rules in their favor, it's easier than ever for...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Taylor officially becoming site for new $17 billion Samsung chip-making factory

A new $17 billion Samsung chip-making facility will be built in Taylor, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed during an economic announcement from the governor's mansion Tuesday afternoon, saying it is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas ever."The implications of this facility extend far beyond the boundaries of Texas," Abbott said. "It's going to impact the entire world." Abbott mentioned that Samsung had other options, alluding to the company's consideration of sites in New York and Arizona. "I want you to know that Texas is grateful that you chose Texas for this project," Abbott said, turning to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin, we have liftoff: 5 Austin companies making strides in space tech

Some Austin startups are doing work that's out of this world.Amid all the headlines of the Billionaire Space Race— the competition among Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to launch rockets and take tourist space flights— you may have missed the launch of these Austin projects.From lunar missions to satellites and training the next generation of space explorers, these Austin startups are on the cutting edge of space tech:ICONA robotics, software, and building materials developer known as ICON has had their materials appear in 3D-printed East Austin homes and in a partnership with the Texas Military Department for 3D-printed...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Giga Texas on track to start production of Model Y by year's end

New filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show Tesla plans to finish construction on its first phase of its new Gigafactory in southeast Travis County by year's end.Tesla's filings, first reported by Electrek this week, match the electric vehicle company's plans to start production by the end of the year. A timeline on the other phases, which include the production of the cybertruck, have not been revealed yet.So far the project totals at least $1.06 billion in costs. The budget includes the following facilities: Body-in-white: $182 millionGeneral assembly: $493 millionPaint: $126 millionCasting: $109 millionStamping: $150 millionThe factory,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austinite#Forbes 30 Under 30#Startup#Ut#Loyal#University Of Texas#Cellular Longevity#Science
Austonia

Before 'boomtown': For better or worse, Austin's nickname 'Silicon Hills' may be here to stay

The Austin tech scene continues to explode— the city is a leader in crypto, Oracle and Tesla are relocating from California, and accelerators like Capital Factory continue to foster growth. Before transplant Elon Musk dubbed the city a "boomtown," a nickname had already emerged: "Silicon Hills". But the name, a mesh of the Bay Area's "Silicon Valley" moniker and a reference to West Austin's Hill Country landscape—hasn't sat well with some. I'd be ok if I never saw the nickname "Silicon Hills" used ever again. — Matt Largey (@Matt Largey) 1636763951 Love or hate...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Into the future: Robots become part of everyday Austin life

They may not be the futuristic humanoids of a sci-fi movie, but Austin is awash with robots.In different shapes and sizes, here are some bots in town that Austinites are using or will soon use for learning, leisure or convenience.From Refraction AI: Food delivery botsYou might've spotted these small little guys on South Congress. A small, 10 machine fleet of three-wheeled robots have been making food deliveries around Austin since the summer. It started with pizza delivery for Southside Flying Pizza in Travis Heights and the Central Business District. Now, Michigan-based company, Refraction AI is using their bots for deliveries...
ELECTRONICS
Austonia

No need for Sark to depart, fans say, as 'rock-bottom' Texas football looks to build 'five-star culture'

After last season's devastating loss to Iowa State to fall out of Big 12 championship contention and a $25 million payout for former head coach Tom Herman, the University of Texas' football program looked for a fresh start as they brought former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian on for the 2021 season.Iowa State running back Breece Hall chalked the 2020 win up to a "five-star culture vs. five-star players." That seemed to still ring true as the Longhorns fell to 2-8 underdog Kansas in overtime Saturday, slipping to their first five-game losing streak since 1956.Herman's name reemerged in Texas football...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Bob Daemmrich

Several hundred Austinites gathered in Republic Square Park on Saturday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped in Austin on his campaign trail. Photo essay: Austin ISD students head back to the classroom with masks and temperature checks. 06 October 2020. Austin ISD students have returned to the classroom for...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Marketing
Austonia

Tesla rival expanding in Austin, gets noticed by Elon Musk

Two truck models, a market debut and an Amazon collaboration later, Rivian is the next electric vehicle company to step into the spotlight—and it's making a presence in Austin.The underdog electric car company made headlines this week when it made its Wall Street debut Wednesday and scored the biggest American Initial Public Offering since Facebook. Based in Irvine, California, it gains steam as Tesla has had its most profitable year yet and is opening its newest Gigafactory in southeast Travis County by the end of the year. Rivian is now the fifth-largest automaker by market cap, and it's been...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Texas greenlights Tesla selling electricity to consumers

Tesla is officially able to sell electricity to Texas retail customers after the state of Texas approved a license for Tesla Energy Ventures this month.The Tesla subsidiary applied with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity in August and was approved on Nov. 3. However, according to the Austin Business Journal, it doesn't mean we can expect Tesla to immediately start selling electricity. The approval comes as conversations around Texas' electric grid capacity are here to stay heading into the winter months. Last year's snowpocalypse in February left thousands without power in snowy, cold weather. However, during that...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Viral Austin-based startup aims to fix world water problems—one free bottle at a time

Austin-based company FreeWater is doing just what its name implies—it's the first packaged beverage company to be completely free to customers. But there must be a catch, right?While passing out waters to runners on Austin streets, families and other Austinites initially were skeptical about the brand, but they universally seemed to accept the money-saving, philanthropic ideals embodied by the new startup, FreeWater has said. Founded earlier this year, the company has already appeared on multiple news sites and has millions of views on its TikTok account. @freewater.io #FreeWater is The World's First Free Beverage Company #startup #atx #marketing #advertising...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy