Retired deputy, suspect dead following domestic violence call in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a domestic violence call in Yellow Bluff.

Michael Jackson, the district attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, told CBS 42 that the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call when a woman ran out of the home followed by a man firing a weapon.

The chief deputy, Trenton Gulley, was shot and airlifted to a Pensacola hospital. Gulley is expected to recover.

Jackson also said, retired Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Madison Nicholson, died from his injuries. Nicholson was working as a process server and was out on calls with the sheriff’s office at the time of the incident.

“We have tragically lost a hero with a servant’s heart to protect and serve the citizens of Alabama,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor released in a statement.

The suspect, Billy Bizzell, was reportedly killed after Gulley returned fire during the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

