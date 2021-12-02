ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilcox County, AL

Retired deputy, suspect dead following domestic violence call in Wilcox County

By Aubree Bailey
 4 days ago

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a domestic violence call in Yellow Bluff.

Michael Jackson, the district attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, told CBS 42 that the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call when a woman ran out of the home followed by a man firing a weapon.

The chief deputy, Trenton Gulley, was shot and airlifted to a Pensacola hospital. Gulley is expected to recover.

Jackson also said, retired Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Madison Nicholson, died from his injuries. Nicholson was working as a process server and was out on calls with the sheriff’s office at the time of the incident.

“We have tragically lost a hero with a servant’s heart to protect and serve the citizens of Alabama,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor released in a statement.

The suspect, Billy Bizzell, was reportedly killed after Gulley returned fire during the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

Comments / 4

Ruth McClure
4d ago

Praying for the both of them. They put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve. I pray that so as their souls prosper so would their health. I pray that no weapon formed against them would prosper. God hide them up under the shadow of your wings and cover them with the blood of Jesus. In Jesus name I pray.

Reply
4
Willie Sessions
3d ago

what a really sad day in Wilcox County! praying that God will give his family the strength to get through this 🙏 and know you're leaving a impact on this County. Going to miss you Skip!!

Reply
2
 

