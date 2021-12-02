ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Tips to combat porch pirates during the Holidays

By Sharif D. King
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtSsy_0dBfAJ0t00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Safety is at the top of the list as the Holiday Season unravels.

“This is the time of year that we asked residents to kind of keep a better lookout for their property and their neighbors,” said Anthony Alvernaz, Chief of Police, Elmira Police Department

Each Holiday season Santana and Mrs. Claus make their appearance and, then you’ll find the grinch who steals packages.

“We have people who like to check on doors and packages that left on front porches,” said Alvernaz

With residents expecting packages during the holiday season, people are purchasing doorbell cameras to protect their porches.

“Keep an eye out for packages coming in while you’re at home,” said Alvernaz

Having a secondary location that you can send your packages to may also serve you well. Protect your packages using tracking information.

“We always ask people who can afford it to pay for the extra service and the insurance. That gives us a little bit more information. Then we can dive a little bit deeper if something does come up missing based on that tracking information.” said Alvernaz

The best way to combat the porch pirating issue is to keep an eye out for your neighbor and track your presents to keep your local grinch away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Two-car accident in Elmira leads to alleged DWI arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident near Elmira College ends in a possible DWI arrest by police. The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of College Ave. and W Washington Ave. involving a silver four-door car and a small red SUV. Our reporter spoke to the driver of the silver […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Events happening in the Twin Tiers, Dec. 4 & 5

(WETM) — Here is a look at some of the events happening in the Twin Tiers and the surrounding areas this weekend. “Sparkle” returns to Corning’s Gaffer District Sparkle will return for its 46th season to Corning’s Market Street and the Gaffer District this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4. The annual event includes horse-drawn […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Upcoming Holiday Events for the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Here is a look at some of the holiday events that are soon to come to the Twin Tiers and surrounding areas. Bath Wreaths Across America Day Bath Wreaths Across America Day is to be held this year on Dec. 18 at the Bath National Cemetary. Wreath sponsorships for the event will be […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Dickens of a Christmas returns to Wellsboro this weekend

WELLSBORO, Pa (WETM) — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in Wellsboro. Dubbed “The Town that Saved Christmas”, final preparations are underway for the annual Dickens of a Christmas, which kicks of Friday, Dec. 3. More than 100 artisans, crafters, food vendors, musicians, and performers will be featured up and down […]
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy