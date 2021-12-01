ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, shot and killed in Beverly Hills

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nouran Salahieh, Gene Kang
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270nqK_0dBf9oB200

( KTLA ) — Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion robbery at a Beverly Hills home early Wednesday, Netflix confirmed to multiple outlets.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:23 a.m. in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department .

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital but did not survive, police said.

The shooter was no longer at the scene when officers arrived at the home, according to the department. No description was available of any suspects involved.

Caught on camera: Mom followed, robbed after returning home from walk with baby

Police did not identify the victim, but Netflix confirmed to Deadline and Variety that the victim was Jacqueline Avant.

Jacqueline Avant married record executive Clarence Avant in 1967, and the pair are parents to film producer and former U.S. ambassador Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Clarence Avant, dubbed the Godfather of Black Music, is a renowned record executive and film producer who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Jacqueline Avant was involved in philanthropic work, previously serving as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA, according to IMDB .

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass released a statement saying she was “heartbroken” by the news of the killing.

“Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most. The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos,” said Bass, who is running for Los Angeles mayor.

No further details were immediately available on the shooting. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook was expected to hold a news conference on the incident later Wednesday.

4th student, a 17-year-old boy, dies from Michigan high school shooting

The shooting comes as Los Angeles police warn about an increase of “ follow-home robberies ” targeting celebrities and upscale neighborhoods and restaurants.

Last month, actor and host Terrence Jenkins was able to escape a robbery attempt near a Sherman Oaks home.

In late October, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at her Encino home, with robbers taking expensive handbags, jewelry and watches.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore last week announced the creation of task force to catch follow-home robbers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Accuses Mogul Of Spending $7 Million A Month, Demands Trial Over Prenup Not Be Postponed

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young is demanding her day in court despite the music mogul attempting to postpone their divorce trial. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole is asking the court to deny Dre’s request to stay their upcoming trial. The former couple is fighting over their prenuptial agreement and whether it is valid.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Posts Emotional Pics From Beach Boys Touring Band Member Billy Hinsche’s Memorial Service

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, was amongst many present at Billy Hinsche’s memorial service. He is most famous for his time as a touring musician alongside The Beach Boys. For Arnaz, however, she remembers him as part of the trio group Dino, Desi & Billy that her brother Desi Arnaz Jr. was a part of. The group also consisted of Dean Martin’s son, Dean Paul Martin.
CELEBRITIES
SFist

Stanley Roberts Wrongly Identified As Owner of Restaurant That Refused to Serve Police, Gets Swarmed By Trolls

Veteran journalist Stanley Roberts broke the story over the weekend of a North Beach cafe refusing to seat on-duty police. The right-wing blogosphere wrongly reported that Roberts actually owned the restaurant, and he’s been served heaping helpings of online harassment ever since. Longtime SFist readers know that former KRON4 correspondent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Soaps In Depth

Constance Towers Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL (REPORT)

With the Cassadine family regaining prominence, it’s the perfect time for Constance Towers to return to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Helena! “Good news for fans of Helena Cassadine,” reported a Facebook page for the actress. “Constance Towers will be taping in December for an upcoming episode of GH. We will post the airdate when we have more details.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
Nicole Avant
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Karen Bass
jammin1057.com

Drake Faces $4 Billion Lawsuit From Woman Who Broke Into His House

Drake, born Aubrey Graham, is facing a $4 billion lawsuit from a woman that broke into his home back in 2017. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Mesha Collins, the woman who broke into the rapper’s home in 2017, is suing the rapper for defamation. Collins is accusing the “Certified Loverboy” of using her name and likeness in his music, social media, and product endorsements; Drake’s attorneys argue Collins claims are “pure fiction.”
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Ok Magazine

DaBaby's Battery Case Charges Dismissed As HIV Organizations Claim Rapper Ghosted Them Following Outreach For Homophobic Rant

The controversial rapper’s battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be brought to court again. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident where a Las Vegas driver claimed the 29-year-old rapper allegedly struck him. Along with the dismissal of charges, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) was ordered to pay his accuser $7,500 in restitution, reported TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Beverly Hills#Ktla#Netflix Co Ceo#Black Music#The Neighbors Of Watts#Imdb
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations

Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations   Uhoh! Drizzy is shaking the Grammy table!   The Boy has officially withdrawn his two Grammy nominations according to Variety.   Sources say it was Drake’s decision to withdraw his nomination for Best Rap Album for his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and Best Rap Performance for his song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ […]
CELEBRITIES
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy