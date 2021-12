MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The United States Department of Justice has opened a major civil rights investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department. U.S. Attorneys said the investigation will look into how Mount Vernon police officers treat Black residents, allegations of excessive force and how evidence is handled, among other complaints, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Friday. “The investigation we are announcing today will assess whether the Mount Vernon Police Department engages in discriminatory conduct singling out Black residents for mistreatment,” said Damian Williams, the newly-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Williams cited multiple recent examples of misconduct, including...

