Jefferson Davis County, MS

3A State Championship Preview: Jefferson Davis County

By Blake Levine
 4 days ago

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV)- Jefferson Davis County is trying to win their 3rd championship in 5 years.

JDC’s head coach Lance Mancuso has won 8 state championships as a coach with 7 of them being at JDC/Bassfield.

The Jags will take on Amory on Friday at 11 a.m.

The game will be played at Southern Miss.

