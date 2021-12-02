KX Conversation: Dr. Doug Jenson discusses funding for BSC’s Polytechnic Education Center
For our Dec. 1 edition of KX Conversation, we sat down with Dr. Doug Jenson from Bismarck State College.
Funding was just approved to help BSC get its Polytechnic Education Center going.
We discussed the new automation management degree, what the new center will feature and more.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
