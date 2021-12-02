ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: Dr. Doug Jenson discusses funding for BSC’s Polytechnic Education Center

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgj2u_0dBf8X5M00

For our Dec. 1 edition of KX Conversation, we sat down with Dr. Doug Jenson from Bismarck State College.

Funding was just approved to help BSC get its Polytechnic Education Center going.

We discussed the new automation management degree, what the new center will feature and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Miss ND USA makes home state proud

Twenty-one-year-old and Burlington native, Caitlyn Vogel took the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma last Monday in the Miss USA pageant. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C, Vogel placed second. This is an especially exciting time in her life, too, as she is also in the process of planning a wedding and is set to marry […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Deanna Rainbow talks NHSC’s new food pantry

Food is a necessity not everyone always has access to, but as a college student, who do you turn to when your cupboards are bare? For our Dec. 3 edition of KX Conversation, Deanna Rainbow from the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College joined us. We discussed a new food pantry that’s been added to the campus, […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, ND
Bismarck, ND
Education
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Rugby residents pass Ely Elementary School addition, renovation with 79% approval

In Wednesday’s bond referendum, a vast majority of Rugby residents who voted were in favor of an addition and renovation of Ely Elementary School. Rugby Public School District hosted three public meetings and gathered input through a community survey.The district noted a need for additional space for a rising special education population, courses in STEM […]
RUGBY, ND
KX News

Local University Update

Bismarck is not your average college town but at the most recent State of the Cities; The University of Mary, United Tribes Technical College, and Bismarck State College Presidents got together to talk about what’s to come for the upcoming year U-T-T-C President Leander McDonald said his school is working on providing opportunities to high […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc#Sat#Bismarck State College#Nexstar#Kx Conversation
KX News

‘It’s tough on these kids’: Minot teacher says of crowding as special election for $100M bond referendum approaches

“We got great kids, great families and a great community but we are out of space,” Minot Public Schools’ Superintendent Mark Vollmer said. It’s a great but rapidly growing community. “We are desperately short of space,” Vollmer stressed. That’s especially true in the middle schools, and those students will soon move on to the two […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy