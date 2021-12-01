Minnesota Wild Fans Build Insane Cup Snake at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Keith Urban announced Wednesday he’s bringing his world tour to the Twin Cities next year. Urban will play the Xcel Energy Center Nov. 5, 2022 as part of his Speed of Now tour. “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” Urban said in a release. “We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.” Ingrid Andress will open for Urban. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota 47-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In St. Paul Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding

