Lenny Kravitz shares a sweet throwback photo for daughter Zoe's birthday

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of famous exes Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, who have maintained a very close relationship in the years after their divorce. Zoë Kravitz, 32, is the child of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, 54, while her father is legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, 57. Zoë was born in 1988, five years before her famous parents split up. Since then, Zoë has followed in both Lisa and Lenny’s footsteps. She’s released music, including her albums Calm Down and Tenderness, and has become a big-time actress thanks to her roles in Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, High Fidelity, and the upcoming The Batman, in which she’ll star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As Zoë’s career continues to blossom, she’s maintained close relationships with her parents — who are still on great terms, too! Below, everything you need to know about Zoë and her famous family’s awesome dynamic.

