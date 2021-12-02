ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenny Kravitz shares a sweet throwback photo for daughter Zoe's birthday

By Good Morning America
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenny Kravitz couldn't help but gush over his daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, on her birthday. The singer shared a throwback photo in which he and a young Zoë...

abcnews.go.com

Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Zoe
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
