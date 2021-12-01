While Johnston Police search for those responsible for several car thefts and break-ins, they’d like to remind residents to be on the lookout for “porch pirates.”. “‘Tis the season to be jolly and not be the victim of porch pirates,” according to a press release distributed by Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza. “Supply chain issues have people shopping for that special gift earlier than ever, and porch pirates have an eye out for your home deliveries. If left unprotected, your packages may become the target of thieves.”

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO