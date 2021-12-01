ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Porch Pirates

kadn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are finding it harder and harder to...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

The Big Online Shopping Season Means Increase In Porch Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS — As we get closer to Christmas many people are ordering Christmas gifts or other items for themselves online and having them shipped to their homes. The side effect of this surge in online orders is a noticeable rise in thefts from people’s front porches, more popularly known as “porch pirates.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ua.edu

This Holiday Season, Outsmart Porch Pirates with These 6 Tips

As millions of packages travel to front porches, doorsteps and apartment lobbies, some of those gifts may find their way to your home. Here are a few tips to help ensure thieves don’t spoil your holiday by stealing your packages. Track your package. Most shipping companies offer tracking services to let...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Pirates
myrgv.com

Brownsville police: Be on the lookout for ‘porch pirates’

Brownsville police are urging residents to be on the lookout for a couple of “porch pirates,” who are stealing packages off the front porches of area homes. Police report the stealing of packages off of front porches is increasing and fear it could increase more with the Christmas holiday just 21 days away.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Police warn residents to watch for 'porch pirates'

While Johnston Police search for those responsible for several car thefts and break-ins, they’d like to remind residents to be on the lookout for “porch pirates.”. “‘Tis the season to be jolly and not be the victim of porch pirates,” according to a press release distributed by Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza. “Supply chain issues have people shopping for that special gift earlier than ever, and porch pirates have an eye out for your home deliveries. If left unprotected, your packages may become the target of thieves.”
JOHNSTON, RI
wkzo.com

Porch pirates abound, but there are ways to protect from theft

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – ‘Tis the season for holiday parties, decorations…and porch pirates…people who poach packages that aren’t theirs off of porches and doors. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that despite the presence of thieves, people can take measures to minimize the chance that their holiday packages get taken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NBC Connecticut

Possum Porch Pirate Makes Off With Package in Fairfield

We have seen our share of porch pirates but here's a new one - a Fairfield woman says her hoop earrings ended up in the wrong hands and she’s got the video of a possum pirate to prove it. "I was so looking forward to them to these nice chunky...
FAIRFIELD, CT
news9.com

Tulsa Police Warn Of Porch Pirates Ahead Of The Holidays

Earlier this week, Tulsa Police along with folks who live in several Tulsa neighborhoods posted pictures of people caught on camera stealing packages off porches. “There's definitely an increase in it, we're seeing an increase because of the amount of stuff being delivered and amount of stuff being ordered and its an issue for sure and its sometime we attack, we combat every year"
TULSA, OK
WWMT

Porch pirates concern Portage residents ahead of Christmas

PORTAGE, Mich. — Families are racing to get their holiday shopping done ahead of Christmas, but in addition to supply chain challenges and shortages, porch pirates are also a concern for many shoppers. A woman who has lived in Portage for 25 years said she had never experienced someone stealing...
PORTAGE, MI
WGME

Bangor residents say 'porch pirates' are taking their packages

BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor residents are reporting an increase in “porch piracy” in recent weeks after thieves have filched packages and other items from people’s porches, sometimes in plain sight of cameras. Jennifer Crane’s Ring home camera filmed one person taking three packages off her Jefferson Street porch and walking...
BANGOR, ME
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Branson, Mo. police share ways to curb porch pirates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Beware of porch pirates as the holiday shopping season gets going. The Branson Police Department says it’s common for thieves to take advantage of the packages on your porch around the holidays. How do you protect your packages once they get to your doorstep? Police say...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy