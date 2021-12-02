ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Letter: Be grateful for privilege of living in US

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 4 days ago

A new mutation of the COVID-19 virus, now known as Omicron, has made its appearance, just in time for the holidays. As a nation we have several advantages for which we should be grateful. The first is that because of the work that went into developing the mRNA vaccines, medical science...

Sentinel

Let us be grateful for what we have, especially this Thanksgiving

If the past two years have taught us anything, it has been to be thankful for the good things in life. Last year, while some still gathered to enjoy Thanksgiving with friends and family, for many, they chose not to, opting instead for virtual communication with loved ones and trying to still experience each other’s company from afar.
FESTIVAL
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Letter: May Mark Blazis' spirit live on in local conservation efforts

I am so very sorry to see notice of naturalist and writer Mark Blazis' death. His columns on Central Massachusetts (and worldwide) wildlife were one of the great bright spots of the Telegram each week for me. I relished reading each one and saved many. One thing I particularly valued was Mr. Blazis' firm, frank, well-informed support for national wildlife refuges and protected flyways for migrating birds. He knew that funding these through our tax dollars and special fundraising campaigns was a key part in keeping "the abundance of creation" alive and well, in this dire age of climate disasters. May his spirit live on in local conservation efforts by all of us.
WORCESTER, MA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Omicron
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER

