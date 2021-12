Whether you're a skilled tradesperson or an avid DIYer, heading into a home improvement store like Home Depot or Lowe's can make you feel like a kid in a candy store. And while you may find plenty of products that make your life and home appreciably better in these shops, there's one item you may have purchased from your local home improvement store that poses a risk of making things a whole lot worse. Read on to discover which product Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores and websites are pulling from shelves over the serious safety risk it may pose.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO