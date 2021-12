Was that we basically let one player beat us. You simply cannot allow that to happen, particularly when it's a backcourt player who is beating you with 3's. I could understand a matchup nightmare like Banchero scoring 50% of his team's points against us... but not Nate Johnson. He's a great shooter for sure, but defenses can usually take away 1 shooter and make the other 4 guys beat you. Our defenders were slow to rotate to Johnson when he got the ball on the perimeter, or made really bad decisions (like on Johnson's last 3) that resulted in him getting open looks.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO