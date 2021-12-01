King Soopers announced reopening date for Boulder store

BOULDER, Colo. — The King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder will reopen in January following an extensive redesign project.

The grocery store has been closed ever since the mass shooting on March 22 when 10 people were killed.

King Soopers announced Tuesday the official opening date will be Jan. 20, 2022.

“We’ve always known that Boulder was a special place, but you’ve proven through your empathy, your strength, help and support that Boulder is so much more than a place; it’s more than a community; Boulder is our family”, said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know that the building is just part of what makes this store so special and that restoring it is another step in the journey as we continue to rebuild and heal.”

The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled with the help of feedback from associates and the community. More details on the redesign will be released at a later time, the company said.

RELATED: Boulder King Soopers shooting

Initially, the plans to reopen were slated for late fall. During a press conference in May , a spokesperson for King Soopers said discussions were underway on possible new security measures when the store reopens.

The grocery store chain has been working to begin rehiring employees for the south Boulder location. They held a hiring event in November to help fill approximately 100 positions. King Soopers previously said about 50% of the employees who worked at the store before the shooting have committed to returning.

“The store's re-opening will be a welcome and important step forward as we continue to process and heal after the horrific events of March 22, 2021,” Mayor Aaron Brockett said. “We are deeply grateful for King Soopers’ partnership with the city and residents as they prepare to welcome people back to shop and gather.”

King Soopers continues to operate its Boulder Strong Resource center at 2935 Baseline Road. Anyone impacted by the shooting can visit the center to access professional support and assistance.