Wouldn't you know it, the first known case of the Omicron variant of COVID to arrive in the U.S., via South Africa, is in San Francisco. The patient, who's reportedly experiencing mild symptoms so far, tested positive for COVID after traveling back to the Bay Area from South Africa on November 22 and subsequently feeling ill, as KPIX is reporting. It was quickly discovered that this was an infection with the new and highly mutated Omicron variant — a discovery that was reportedly made and confirmed by UCSF and the CDC on Wednesday, December 1, after a positive test was first found and flagged on November 29.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO