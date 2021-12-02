ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County Fire Rescue gets called to three structure fires at once

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Mark Hirt III is in Jackson County visiting his grandfather Mark Hirt the first. The last thing he expected was for his childhood home to burn down.

The one his grandpa built in 1967.

“This was a great neighborhood then,” Hirt said. “There were three houses here that had swimming pools and the kids ran loose in the summertime and wherever they were on Saturday at noon is where they had lunch.”

Port St. Joe home destroyed in fire

Just before 7 o’clock on Tuesday night, the Hirts noticed a red glow coming from their kitchen.

They said the fire spread quickly, forcing them to leave everything and get out.

“I had signed and numbered prints of famous people that posed for pictures, Navy pictures,” Mark Hirt III said.

The Hirts’ home on Dairy Road in Sneads was the first house fire of the night.

While firefighters were there, they got another call for a fire on Myrtle Trail. They split up and called for backup.

“We had Sneads, Grand Ridge, Malone, Bascom, Delwood, we utilized the City of Marianna, Cottondale, Alford, multiple units from Calhoun County, Magnolia, Altha, Clarksville,” Jackson County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Freeport home saved in fire two days before Thanksgiving

Then there was a third fire in southern Jackson County on June Road.

Fire Rescue was out until midnight working the three fires.

“At the end of their shift this morning, they were physically exhausted and mentally exhausted. Multiple fires like that really wears people out and takes a longer rest period to recover,” Bruner said.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

stkgrl56
4d ago

Thank you all for being there. This doesn't happen often. We were just shown how trained and dedicated our Fire Departments are. Let's me sleep a little better.

Reply
2
WMBB

Bay County Commissioners light their 22-foot Christmas trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Christmas lights are starting to sparkle across the Panhandle as the holiday gets closer and closer. On Thursday night, Bay County Commissioners lit their two 22-foot tall Christmas trees outside the Bay County Government Center. This was the 12th Annual Bay County Commission Christmas tree lighting. The event was sidelined […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Suspect caught in Panama City armed robbery at coin laundry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said Wednesday that they had nabbed the man who threatened a clerk with a gun and robbed the Fresh Scent Coin Laundry. The incident happened early Monday morning. The investigation led police to a possible suspect and on Tuesday detectives and members of the PCPD Street Crimes […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New boat ramp and launch coming to Millville

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Millville area should expect to see a new boat ramp in the future. Panama City commissioners voted on Tuesday to continue the bidding process for the Snug Harbor boat ramp and launch. Plans call for the ramp to be built on Maple Avenue on Watson Bayou. The city acquired […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City accepts grants to help re-tree the city after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael robbed the Panhandle of millions of trees, and Panama City officials are taking steps to replace some of them. Commissioners accepted grants on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Florida Forestry Services for the city’s re-tree initiative. They will receive $100,000 over the next three years. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

