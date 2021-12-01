ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Watch Now: Singapore father reunites with son after two years, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a father from Singapore reunite with his...

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

milwaukeesun.com

Families reunited after 2 years at Malaysia-Singapore land border

Vaccinated Malaysians working in Singapore were reunited with their families following two years of Covid lockdowns. Once one of the busiest land borders between Malaysia and Singapore, the causeway that connects the two countries was shut for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Under the first phase, only 1,440...
North Carolina State
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
Democrat-Herald

Watch Now: Monkey festival in Thailand returns, and more of today's top videos

Watch thousands of monkeys in central Thailand feast on fruits and vegetables as the town's Monkey Festival returns, extreme winds in Istanbul have knocked down buildings, and more of today's top videos. (8) updates to this series since 1 hr ago. Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns. Updated 5 hrs...
