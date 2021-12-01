ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Panhandle Linebacker Commits to South Alabama

By Doug Konkel
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Alabama football staff has been in pursuit of linebacker Khalil Jacobs since he turned heads at their summer camp. All that work paid off on Wednesday when the athletic Jacobs decided to give himself a present on his own birthday and committed to the Jaguars. Jacobs (6-2,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

ZaQuandre White bids farewell to Carolina

South Carolina football running back ZaQuandre White has announced that he is leaving school for professional football. White made the announcement on his Instagram page on Tuesday night. White finished the season as the leading rusher for the Gamecocks totaling 583 yards on 88 carries, which is good for 6.6...
NFL
247Sports

Scouting take: Alabama gets electric athlete in 4-star Isaiah Bond

After decommitting from the Florida Gators in late November following Dan Mullen's dismissal from the program, Isaiah Bond has decided to take his talents to Tuscaloosa. Bond, the N0. 88 player in the 2021 Top247, touts a reputation as one of the most versatile and dynamic playmakers in the country. A product of Buford High School in Georgia, the speedster has shown the ability to be a factor in just about every facet of the game, showcasing his ability to make an impact in all three-phases. Earlier this year the Buford standout clocked a 10.48 100 meter time in the Georgia High School State Championships, flashing the one thing you can't teach. Speed. With a unique multi-dimensional skill-set, expect Nick Saban and the Tide to find ways to utilize Bond's mismatch ability on the field as early as next season. Whether that's in the vertical passing game or in the return game, the incoming freshman will be a welcoming addition for a creative offensive mind.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Three Texas A&M players make PFF's All True Freshman Team

Texas A&M landed three players on Pro Football Focus' All True Freshman Team in offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree and cornerback Tyreek Chappell. Foster was a game one starter for the Aggies while Fatheree stepped into the lineup in game four versus Arkansas. Chappell played the majority of the game versus the Razorbacks after veterans Brian George and Myles Jones left with injuries and started for the remainder of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas kicker Vito Calvaruso enters transfer portal

Arkansas kicker Vito Calvaruso has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He joins Josh Oglesby and Solomon Wright as the latest Razorbacks to explore their options in the portal following the 2021 season. The sophomore from Jefferson City (Mo.) has been the primary kickoff specialist for the Razorbacks in each of the last two seasons but has not attempted a field goal.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#South Alabama#Jaguars#Recruiting#American Football#Wearesouth Fb#Niceville Football#Niceville Fb#Green Berets#Fcs#Uab
247Sports

Allen, Taylor-Britt earn first-team All Big Ten honors

A pair of Huskers earned first-team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, as the Associated Press announced its All-Big Ten team. Twenty six reporters who cover the conference voted for the 2021 team, and selected Austin Allen as the conference’s first-team tight end, and Cam Taylor-Britt as one of the conference’s first-team cornerbacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Elite WR Isaiah Bond commits to Alabama

Alabama followed up a big win on the football field in the state of Georgia with a big win on the recruiting trail in the Peach State. Four-star athlete Isaiah Bond announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday evening, opting for Alabama over Florida and Georgia. The nation’s No. 2 athlete and No. 86 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 21 for Nick Saban and company in the class.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Barnes, Vols talk tough night in the Garden

Tuesday was a rough night for Tennessee in Basketball Mecca. After nearly stealing a highway-robbery win in the closing seconds of regulation, the 13th-ranked Vols fell 57-52 in overtime to Texas Tech at the Jimmy V Classic in New York's Madison Square Garden. Vols coach Rick Barnes, senior forward John...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

PHOTOS: No. 13 Vols fall to Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden

Tennessee had a tough Tuesday night in the official capital of basketball, and Vincent Carchietta from USA Today was on hand to capture the action. After nearly stealing a highway-robbery win in the closing seconds of regulation, the 13th-ranked Vols fell 57-52 in overtime to Texas Tech at the Jimmy V Classic in New York's Madison Square Garden.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lecitus Smith opts out of the bowl game

Virginia Tech Offensive Lineman Lecitus Smith will not attend the upcoming bowl game against Maryland, the NFL-bound lineman announced on Tuesday night. Smith announced his intention to skip the bowl game on his personal Twitter account. “Hokie Nation,” he addressed. “Frequently I am asked. Why did I choose to come...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Rucker: Lack of Plan B big concern for No. 13 Vols

Sports media, much like society these days, tends to skew toward the extreme. Things have to be the best or worst things that have ever happened, and there’s no DMZ to separate the bloodshed between the two sides. With that in mind, let’s start this decidedly critical piece with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Frost has his O-line coach picked

Nebraska is expected to announce Donovan Raiola as its next offensive line coach, a source confirmed Tuesday night to Husker247. That comes attached with all signs pointing to Mark Whipple being the next offensive coordinator for Nebraska, with official announcements expected soon. The 38-year-old Raiola, who is the brother of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa to commit on Wednesday afternoon live on CBS Sports HQ

It's been nearly a three-year long recruiting process for Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and it's almost time for him to make his decision public and prepare for college football. Nwankpa is set to announce his college decision on CBS Sports HQ this Wednesday at 5 p.m. (EST). Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State remain the finalists for Nwankpa, who will play among the nation’s best at the All-American Bowl in January before enrolling early at the school of his choice.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

4-star WR Chandler Smith backs off UF commitment

Orlando (Fla.) Mt. Dora four-star wide receiver Chandler Smith committed to the Florida Gators back in the summer following an official visit to campus. He had been committed for the following months to the Gators and visited campus several times for unofficial visits. On Tuesday evening, Smith decided to step away from the Florida commitment, in order to reevaluate his options going forward.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

No. 12 Arkansas beats Charlotte, 86-66

The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 9-0 with an 86-66 win over the Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 CUSA) in Bud Walton Arena. JD Notae led the way with 23 points, four steals and a season-high 10 rebounds in 37 minutes. Jaylin Williams posted a career-high 15 points (7-9 FG) to go with eight rebounds and a pair of steals.
NBA
247Sports

NC State All-ACC center Grant Gibson returning for 2022 season

NC State center Grant Gibson became the latest in a growing list of Wolfpack players to announce his intentions to return for the 2022 season Tuesday night. The third-team All-ACC selection joins linebacker Isaiah Moore, cornerback Derrek Pitts and defensive lineman Cory Durden, while multiple other teammates are expected to make the same decision over the next few weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU WR Deion Smith plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirm to Geaux247 on Tuesday. The talented Mississippi native was a key recruit for former head coach Ed Orgeron, who coached his trainer Shay Hodge at Ole Miss. Smith was not in the portal as of Tuesday night, but sources said he's expected to enter the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s clutch shot goes in vain as Vanderbilt falls to Temple in overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For a few fleeting minutes, a little bit of Memorial Magic seemed to return to help out Vanderbilt on Tuesday night against Temple. Scotty Pippen Jr. tied the game on a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation after the Commodores trailed by seven points with 56 seconds left, but Vanderbilt could not hang onto a five-point lead in overtime. Temple guard Damian Dunn effectively iced the game for the Owls on a long pull-up 3-pointer and the 'Dores fell 72-68. Vanderbilt struggled on offense all game, missing relatively uncontested jump shots and failing to beat Temple's defenders off the dribble while scuffing shots at the rim. Pippen, whom coach Jerry Stackhouse said was a game-time decision due to illness, did not get going until late in the game and scored 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting with just one assist. Jordan Wright posted 16 points and 11 rebounds, but Vanderbilt shot 33.8% from the field and 4-for-26 (15.4%) from 3-point range. Tai Strickland led Temple (6-3) with 21 points while Dunn scored 18.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
271K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy