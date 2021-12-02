ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘A Loud House Christmas’ On Nickelodeon Becomes TV’s Top Kids Entertainment Telecast Of 2021

By Denise Petski and Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LW30H_0dBf2MPL00

Nickelodeon ’s A Loud House Christmas has drawn solid ratings for the ViacomCBS-owned television network. The Nov. 26 premiere of the original live-action holiday movie, based on Emmy-winning animated series The Loud House , drew a 1.9/383,000 among Kids 2-11, a 2.1/252,000 with Kids 6-11 and drew 881,000 total viewers in Live+Same Day. The 2.1 Kids 6-11 rating made the film the top entertainment telecast on TV year to date in the key kids demo.

Across seven telecasts over the holiday weekend, A Loud House Christmas amassed 3.1 million total viewers (L+SD)

The movie saw triple-digit year-over-year gains with Kids 2-11 (+171%), Kids 6-11 (+133%) and total viewers (+166%). Among Adults 18-49, A Loud House Christmas is up 300% year-over-year and +100% above prior four-week benchmarks.

In Live+3, A Loud House Christmas is up 26% with Kids 2-11 (2.4/469,000), +24% with Kids 6-11 (2.6/319,000) and +24% with total viewers (1.1M).

The movie also has done well on social, with 7.6M views and 418,000 engagements across Nickelodeon and Loud House owned social channels (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).

A Loud House Christmas follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno) embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

A Loud House Christmas is written by Liz Maccie ( Make It or Break It) and directed by Jonathan Judge (All That, Punky Brewster, The Thundermans) , who also serves as executive producer. Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) and Matt Bierman (Christmas with the Darlings) serve as executive producers. Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, serves as producer.

A Loud House Christmas is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Supernatural Academy’: Peacock Orders YA Animated Series, Sets Cast & Premiere Date

Peacock has ordered Supernatural Academy, a YA animated fantasy series adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s The Supernatural Academy books. The project was developed and written by Gillian Horvath and hails from executive producer Allen Bohbot and 41 Entertainment. Supernatural Academy chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their...
COMICS
Deadline

‘Being The Ricardos’ Team On Shouting Their Lucy & Desi Love Story From The Rooftop (Of A Parking Lot) – Contenders New York

Being the Ricardos writer-director Aaron Sorkin and stars Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York showcase to discuss the Amazon Studios biopic of sorts about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez, played by Kidman and Bardem, respectively. For the film, Sorkin chose to compress a series of true events in the lives of the iconic married TV stars into one production week of making I Love Lucy — the Monday table read through Friday audience filming. Those plot points include Ball being accused at the time of being a Communist, a crisis that could...
MOVIES
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for Acting

Don’t call it a comeback, because Freddie Prinze Jr. has been here for years. However, there’s something new on his resume that hasn’t been there since the aughts. Last month, Netflix confirmed that Prinze Jr. would star opposite Aimee Garcia for director Gabriela Tagliavini in an as-yet-untitled project, marking his return to a top billed acting role, and in a holiday romantic comedy at that. When news broke, fans went wild because it had been years since Prinze Jr. signed on for such a starry role after building an impressive resume early in his career with I Know What You Did...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Christmas#Nickelodeon Movies#The Loud House#Thundermans
Variety

‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27. With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ Filmmakers Tackling DC Comic ‘Metal Men’ for Warner Animation (Exclusive)

Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property. Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct. Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox5ny.com

Catherine Bradley from 'A Loud House Christmas'

Actress Catherine Bradley is getting loud just in time for Christmas. The New Jersey native plays Luan Loud in "A Loud House Christmas." Catherine has appeared in "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" on Broadway and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." "A Loud House Christmas" airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.
MOVIES
artsatl.org

Atlanta actress animated about live-action “A Loud House Christmas”

Every generation gets its Cheaper by the Dozen. Meet the Louds, a brood of sisters with one mischievous brother, doomed to share only one bathroom. The animated series has been adapted in A Loud House Christmas, a Nickelodeon movie set to air at 7 p.m. Friday (and stream on Paramount+). Front and center is Atlanta actress Morgan McGill, who plays the competitive athlete in the family.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Actress Muretta Moss on 'A Loud House Christmas'

Atlanta resident Muretta Moss is starring in the upcoming live-action version of the acclaimed Nickelodeon animated series 'The Loud House.' She joins Good Day's Natalie McCann to talk about the product and bringing the cartoons to life.
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

BBC One’s hit entertainment show This is MY House returns

I loved seeing the way the audience responded to the show. Especially on social media as it was happening. It’s given me the confidence to lean right into the absurd humour this time. Also, I’m proud of the fact it did so well with young audiences. — Richard Bacon, Creator...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

Paramount Plus has unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. The trailer opens with a shootout in a field, and as it comes to a close, John Dutton (Tim McGraw) says to two nearby men, “So y’all just sit and watch? Thanks for the help.” The trailer continues as you follow...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 29-December 5): ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ‘Annie Live!’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 29-December 5.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Telecast Tops 25 Million Viewers, But Dips From 2020

NBC grabbed more than 25 million viewers on Thursday with its telecast of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The three-hour special that aired 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones and the 2 p.m.-5 p.m. repeat brought in a total of 25.4 million viewers and an impressive 6.4 rating in adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen fast nationals provided by NBC. That was slightly below the turnout of 25.9 million viewers for both telecasts in 2020, when the parade was produced only for TV because of COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

What's on TV this Christmas?

Back when I was a kid, there were three TV networks and you could count the Christmas specials on one hand. You had the Grinch, Rudolph and Charlie Brown, and that was about the extent of it. Today, with all the networks and platforms, we have more holiday specials than...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

WWE's Xavier Woods Hosting Nickelodeon's Christmas Competition

WWE superstar and G4 Host Xavier Woods is celebrating the Christmas season with Nickelodeon as part of a new holiday competition special. The new hour-long holiday special is titled Nickelodeon's Treasure Truck and will have Woods leading the charge as four families compete in slime-filled challenges for a chance to win some of the amazing gifts housed in the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck. After each round, one family will be eliminated, and the family left standing will take home all of the gifts inside the truck. You can check out Nickelodeon's Treasure Truck when it airs on Nickelodeon Wednesday, December 8th at 7:30 PM EST.
WWE
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy