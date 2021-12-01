If you got it, flaunt it

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. Started by a bartender, Standard Proof Whiskey Co. began as a treat for bar regulars and industry colleagues. In fact, the company’s slogan, “Born behind the bar,” speaks to its beginnings. Today, Standard Proof boasts a complete line of infused whiskeys and an impressive tasting room in Nashville’s bustling downtown. We spoke to Robert Longhurst, Standard Proof’s Creative Director, to learn more about their unique approach to the infusion process and their tasting room offerings. Plus, we’re sharing three of their delicious seasonal cocktail recipes!
