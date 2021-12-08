ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Miracle Network annual Day of Giving kicks off Dec. 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once again, 17 News is joining forces with the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital to help raise money to enhance medical care for children in Kern County.

The annual Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving is Dec. 8 and will commemorate Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s 30 year partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

17’s Jim Scott and Tami Mlcoch will host a one-day mediathon in support of local children receiving care at the Lauren Small Children’s Center. Miracle Kids and their families will share Miracle Stories live throughout the day and viewers are encouraged to give back to their community.

By supporting this event, sponsors become Miracle Makers on 34th Street.  This special partnership will make a significant difference in the healing and life-saving work happening every day at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

To donate, visit the Social & Website Donations Lin k , text KGET to 51555 anytime or call 800-234-6217 now!

