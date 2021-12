PlayStation and Mediatonic have revealed that the next Fall Guys collaboration is just around the corner, and this time it will be with Ghost of Tsushima! Fall Guys players will get a chance to unlock two costumes based on Jin Sakai as part of Season 6, which is set to kick-off on November 30th. The skins can be unlocked through the Season 6 Fame Path, with Jin being unlocked first, and then the Ghost. At this time, further details are limited, but fans of the game will likely learn more about the collaboration as Season 6's release date draws closer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO