Have you have ever been in a situation in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, in which you mess up on a question, and want to restart the whole thing? You could, of course, go through the entirety of the game, and then do it again. That, however, would take up more time. There is an option to restart and get a fresh slate of questions in Big Brain Academy. But how can you re-start a game in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain? Here’s how you can do just that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO