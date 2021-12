Mike Glennon has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The fourth-year starter went down during last week's win over the Eagles and was limited in practice before being ruled out for Week 13. He'll undergo further testing Monday, with Rapoport noting there might be more than ligament issues ailing Jones. He's now considered week to week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO