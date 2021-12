The Chicago Bears (4-7) will host the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to upset Arizona to keep in the thick of the NFC wild-card race. The Bears are coming off a narrow Thanksgiving victory over the winless Detroit Lions amid rumors and speculation about head coach Matt Nagy’s future. Still, they needed a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos to beat the worst team in the NFL, which isn’t exactly encouraging. The Bears are also banged up with quarterback Justin Fields still on the mend and linebacker Roquan Smith nursing a hamstring injury on top of injuries to defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO