The Portland Trail Blazers dropped to 1-10 away from the friendly confines of Moda Center with a 129-107 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday. The defeat also put the team back below .500 at 10-11 overall on the season. After hanging around in the first half, the wheels fell off the bus for Portland in the third quarter as the Jazz opened on a 16-3 run after the break. They ended up with 41 points in the frame and cruised to the easy victory.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO