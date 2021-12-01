LSSU Volleyball Coach Schmidlin Resigns

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State volleyball coach Dave Schmidlin resigned after five seasons as the Lakers’ head coach, noting personal reasons led to his decision to step down.

Schmidlin was named the eighth head coach of the LSSU program in 2017 and led the program to its best season since 2011 with eight wins in 2019.

In a release by the LSSU athletic department, Schmidlin said, “My family has been going through some difficult times since April and I feel I need to be closer to them at this time. This is a difficult decision, but I feel it is for the best. I have loved my time with the LSSU volleyball program. We’ve had an incredible group of young people who have been dedicated to raising the bar for the program, both on and off the court.”

Lake Superior State’s Director of Athletics Dr. Dave Diles said that they will begin an immediate national search for the next head coach of the Lakers.