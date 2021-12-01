Kathy Anne Garber (Little)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told Putin that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and build...
A key witness for the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, identified only by her first name, Carolyn, delivered dramatic -- and sometimes tearful -- testimony on Tuesday. Carolyn told the jury she was sexually abused for years by serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beginning when she was 14 years old and testified that when she first arrived at the home of Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, estate, accompanied by a friend who promised her a way to make some extra money, it was "an older lady" with "an accent and shoulder-length hair" who greeted her at the door.
WASHINGTON — For months, Democrats, Republicans and human rights activists have pushed President Joe Biden to use February's Olympics in Beijing as a platform to rebuke China, with critics and allies urging him to prohibit American athletes from participating. Instead, Biden chose to ban government officials but not athletes from...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are threatening to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after his lawyer said Tuesday that his client will cease cooperating with the panel. In an abrupt reversal, Meadows...
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office won’t be the agency to conduct a school district’s third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne...
NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers had mixed opinions about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s "first-in-the-nation" vaccine mandates affecting private companies and children over the age of 5. De Blasio, who will be replaced by Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Jan. 1, announced sweeping mandates across New York City Monday in what...
Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
