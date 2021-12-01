ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kathy Anne Garber (Little)

Half Moon Bay Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Anne Garber (Little) was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in San Francisco, Calif., and passed away on Nov. 2,...

NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told Putin that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and build...
POTUS
ABC News

In dramatic testimony, alleged Epstein victim Carolyn recounts Maxwell's role

A key witness for the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, identified only by her first name, Carolyn, delivered dramatic -- and sometimes tearful -- testimony on Tuesday. Carolyn told the jury she was sexually abused for years by serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beginning when she was 14 years old and testified that when she first arrived at the home of Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, estate, accompanied by a friend who promised her a way to make some extra money, it was "an older lady" with "an accent and shoulder-length hair" who greeted her at the door.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsnationnow.com

School district declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office won’t be the agency to conduct a school district’s third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
INTERNET
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

