ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US Supports Creation of Global Pandemic Treaty

By Patsy Widakuswara
Voice of America
 6 days ago

Amid growing concerns over the new omicron COVID-19 variant, the Biden administration...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

IMF chief calls on global cooperation to control pandemic, support economic recovery

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Monday called on global cooperation to control the COVID-19 pandemic and support the economic recovery as the new Omicron variant has spread to over 40 countries around the world. "The global economy has continued...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

As omicron variant alarm spreads, countries mull a radical ‘pandemic treaty’

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Omicron was the Black Friday surprise no one wanted. But this mysterious and alarming new coronavirus variant...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treaty#Global Pandemic#White House
UN News Centre

Omicron COVID variant underlines need for global ‘pandemic treaty’

The emergence of the threatening new Omicron variant shows how important it is for the world to end the current “cycle of panic and neglect” over the COVID-19 pandemic, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was addressing the start of a special...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kazu.org

WHO seeks a new treaty on handling future pandemics. It could be a hard sell.

The World Health Organization is convening a special session of its governing body, the World Health Assembly, to start talks on a new global treaty covering pandemics. Representatives of WHO's 194 member states will meet virtually for three days starting on Mon., Nov. 29, to consider new international rules for handling future outbreaks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty

GENEVA (Reuters) – Member states of the World Health Organization have reached a tentative consensus to negotiate a future agreement on preventing pandemics, bridging the gap between sides led by the European Union and United States, diplomats said on Sunday. The draft resolution, hammered out in negotiations over the weekend,...
WORLD
International Business Times

WHO Says 'Never Again' As Nations Weigh Pandemic Treaty

The world must study the wreckage of Covid-19 and say "never again" by striking a pandemic preparedness treaty, the WHO said Monday as countries gathered to build a new accord. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said another disastrous pandemic was bound to happen again unless countries showed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Voice of America

US to Host Summit for Democracy Amid Questions About Its Own

WHITE HOUSE — On Dec. 9-10, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual Summit for Democracy that will bring together world leaders, civil society and the private sector to "set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action."
U.S. POLITICS
ICIS Chemical Business

How is the coronavirus pandemic supporting US IPA prices?

The coronavirus has led to strong demand for hand sanitiser as consumers around the world search for every resource available to combat the pandemic. As isopropanol (IPA) is a key ingredient in hand sanitiser, prices have soared. The US, in particular, has seen a rapid rise in IPA prices as US coronavirus cases continue to increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene almost gets it, then decides not to

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become an advocate for prison reform the way many advocates for prison reform do: She became familiar with the conditions under which many prisoners are commonly held. In Greene’s case, though, the advocacy is riddled with qualifiers and constraints. It’s not that the Georgia Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy