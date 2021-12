On to the next one. Moving on from a Thursday night loss against the Patriots, the Falcons look ahead to take on the Jaguars in a road game in Jacksonville. Last time these teams met in Week 16 of 2019, the Falcons walked out of the Benz with a W (24-12) and an all-time series lead of 4-3-0. Atlanta is hoping for a similar result in Jacksonville this weekend when they face number-one 2021 NFL Draft pickTrevor Lawrence and his squad. The Jaguars approach this matchup with a 2-8 season record and back-to-back losses against the Colts and 49ers.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO