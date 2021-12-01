ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: A Neapolitan rhapsody in 'The Hand of God'

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paolo Sorrentino's films can be overwrought, grotesque and uneven but they are rarely not alive. His latest, “The Hand of God,” is a catalog of wonders — of miracles both banal and eternal. The glittering night vista of the Naples harbor. The soft thump of a motorboat across the water. The...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Summit of the Gods (2021)

The Summit of the Gods, 2021. Directed by Patrick Imbert. Featuring the voice talents of Éric Herson-Macarel, Damien Boisseau, Elisabeth Ventura, Lazare Herson-Macarel, Kylian Rehlinger, François Dunoyer, Philippe Vincent, Luc Bernard, Gautier Battoue, Marc Arnaud, and Jérôme Keen. SYNOPSIS:. A photojournalist’s obsessive quest for the truth about the first expedition...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Sparks Ire in Italy For Holding Back Copies of Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘Hand of God’ Theatrical Release

The Italian theatrical release of Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” is sparking protests from some of the country’s exhibitors who claim the hand of Netflix is cutting them out of the hot title’s big screen bonanza. “Hand of God,” a Netflix original film produced by Fremantle’s The Apartment, went out on 250 screens in Italy on Wednesday via local distributor Lucky Red, marking the pic’s first theatrical outing, roughly three weeks before its Dec. 15 streaming debut. The release of Sorrentino’s hotly anticipated film marks the widest theatrical outing in Italy for a Netflix film to date, and also the longest...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fellini
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Toni Servillo
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Diego Maradona
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Summit of the Gods’ (‘Le Sommet des Dieux’): Film Review

The beauty of The Summit of the Gods, a breathtaking animated feature about a photojournalist’s mission to crack a Mount Everest mystery, is achieved through its less profound moments. Like the close shot of a brooding character leaning over a bridge drinking from a glistening beer bottle. Or one of a nondescript hand depositing a beige envelope into a fire-red mailbox with the dim yellows and greens of a near slumbering city in the backdrop. Backed by a stirring score (composed by Amin Bouhafa), these junctures enliven a film that perfectly captures the delirious pull of pursuing a singular vision. Directed...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: In ‘The Hand of God,’ director Paolo Sorrentino stumbles through a personal tragedy

Despite more than a few strong scenes, “The Hand of God” ultimately fails as a movie. But it fails for an interesting reason. To state it briefly, Paolo Sorrentino had something horrible happen to his family when he was a teen. It was the kind of thing that’s impossible to forget or fully reconcile. The kind of thing that would make anyone want to become an artist just to express their anguish. But Sorrentino has not figured out a way to incorporate that event into a movie.
MOVIES
kmuw.org

'The Hand of God' explores the duality of the beautiful and the hideous

As The Hand of God begins, a woman stands by a street in Naples when a fancy car rolls up, the window rolls down, and a striking man tells her he knows her name and also that she’s been struggling to have children. The man claims to be San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in the 4th century, and he says if she comes with him he will cure her troubles. She accepts, partly because he knows more about her intimate details than any person could know, but even more so because there’s something thoroughly bewitching about him. He takes her to a secluded location where they meet The Little Monk, another figure from Neapolitan religious folklore, and San Gennaro tells her to lean down and kiss The Little Monk’s head. She does, and at that moment, the saint grabs her rear end, telling her now the ritual is complete and she and her husband will be able to conceive.
RELIGION
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Summit of the Gods

Overview: Fukamachi (Darren Barnet), a reporter, begins his search for a camera that may hold the clues to the last exploits of a famed mountaineer when it leads him to another cliff climber that is still looking to accomplish feats of his own in that of Joji Habu (Rich Tang)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hand Of God#Rhapsody#Neapolitan
The Independent

The Hand of God review: Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical drama dazzles as much as it confounds

Dir: Paolo Sorrentino. Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri, Marlon Joubert, Betti Pedrazzi. 15, 130 minutes.Something seems to happen when filmmakers hit 50. Many start to look inward or try to excavate how their life’s work came to be. They loosely recreate the experiences that came to define them, making movies that chart their own origins – Federico Fellini’s Amarcord, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir. They film their younger and often prettier proxies gazing up at the cinema screen, their futures slowly coming into view. The Hand of God is Paolo Sorrentino’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Flee,’ ‘Wolf,’ ‘Hand Of God,’ ‘Benedetta’, Arthur Ashe Doc, Jeffrey Epstein Horror Satire Open Eclectic Arthouse Weekend – Specialty Box Office

The arthouse is awash with well reviewed new offerings from Danish animated doc Flee to Paulo Sorrentino’s Hand of God to IFC’s Benedetta heading into awards season and amid a paucity of new wide releases. The first weekend of December following the five-day Thanksgiving frame is notoriously slow at the box office, but also a time when arthouse can breaks through. The weekend also brings a small but growing foothold Stateside for the new Omicron variant. How widespread and infectious it is, severity of illness and response to vaccines are still unclear. Exhibitors of all sizes are watching closely. If the brisk...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Hand Of God’ Director Paolo Sorrentino On Why “Time Was Right” To Film His Life Story – Contenders New York

Paolo Sorrentino said the experience of turning 50 two years ago helped encourage him to depict the experiences of his youth onscreen. That led to the Netflix film The Hand of God. The Oscar-winning director of The Great Beauty reflected on the decision to look inward during a panel session at Deadline Contenders New York on Saturday. “The time was right,” he recalled feeling, because 50 is “an important moment in life in order to look back and not to look at the future. But at the same time, this movie is giving me a future.” Returning to his hometown of Naples,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Oscar Hopeful Ameer Fakher Eldin Reteams With Red Balloon, Fresco Films for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Red Balloon Film and Palestine’s Fresco Films have boarded director Ameer Fakher Eldin’s second film “Nothing of Nothing Remains.” The film is part of a trilogy building on his first film, “The Stranger” (pictured), which premiered in Venice and represents Palestine at the Oscars in the International Feature Film category. “Nothing of Nothing Remains” has received development and script funding from German regional funder Moin Film Fund in Hamburg. Fresco and Red Balloon are now moving into the financing phase for the film. “It’s part of a trilogy,” Eldin tells Variety, speaking from Berlin. “The first film, ‘The Stranger,’ is about...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

‘The Pit’ Review: A Heavy and Heavy-Handed Coming-of-Age Tale

In the dark coming-of-age tale “The Pit,” narrow-minded rural Latvia seems as full of lurid secrets as Peyton Place, as well as being a locale where everyone has their nose in everyone else’s business. Marking the feature debut of writer-director Dace Pūce (who co-wrote with Monta Gagane and Pēteris Rozītis), it’s adapted from three stories by Latvian literary prize-winner Jana Egle. The action unfolds through the watchful eyes of an emotionally wounded boy stuck with his strict grandmother, but the film’s odd tone, incompletely developed characters and uneven performances fail to match the poignancy of its source. Named as Latvia’s submission for best international film, “The Pit” will premiere Stateside on Dec. 17 via streaming service Film Movement Plus.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first. Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” “I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy