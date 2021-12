In the current issue of the National Geographic magazine the featured article deals with Oregon, its industries and scenic wonders. The article is supplemented with many fine pictures, and Grant County was not overlooked, there being a full page picture of one of the Oliver herds of cattle with Herman Oliver leading the drive. Other mentions of tis county and the John Day Valley in the article included that of the Dayville fossil beds, the huge stand of yellow pine timber, and told of Canyon City once being the home of Joaquin Miller, the poet of the Sierras, and of his old cabin which still stands in Canyon City.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO