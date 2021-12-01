New Products: December 2021 Edition

Murphy Distributors added Alfred GIRAUD VOYAGE French Malt Whisky, the first expression in the exclusive Exploratory Blends range for the U.S. market, in time for the holidays. The one-of-a-kind expression from Cellar Masters Georges Clot and Gaetan Mariolle creates a perfect balance by marrying two of the best French single malts, one leaning on fruity notes, and the other on cereal notes. Each is matured in casks with bold characteristics: new French Robinia casks, a powerful and rare wood found locally in France imparting strong white floral notes, and Sauternes wine casks, sourced from nearby French producers bestowing sweet matured grape notes. The whisky sees its final aging in ex-cognac casks before bottling, creating a rare luxury whisky with an annual worldwide release of just five casks.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO