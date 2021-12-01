ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New Products: December 2021 Edition

thebeveragejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with its luxe, bronzed VIP XO expression, Cognac Frapin has released a VSOP. Aged in Limousin oak barrels at the family’s estate, the spirit has a bouquet of dried flowers and subtle vanilla notes, leading to a rush of orange on the palate and a spicy cinnamon and...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

thebeveragejournal.com

Prosecco Producer Carpenè Malvolti Showcases New Labels

Angelini Wine, Ltd. welcomed new Carpenè Malvolti packaging, designed to recall its roots as the oldest Prosecco House in Italy. The artisanal prosecco producer created the world’s first bottle with the label Prosecco di Conegliano in 1924. Angelini Wine imports and distributes Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco di Conegliano 1868 Extra Dry DOCG, Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco di Conegliano 1868 Brut DOCG, Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco di Conegliano Rive DOCG – Single Vineyard and Carpenè Malvolti Prosecco Rosé Brut DOC. The Angelini Wine team said the new bottles reflect a respect for the heritage of the timeless brand, with the quality of the wines remaining unparalleled.
DRINKS
aymag.com

The Food Blogger Round-Up, December Edition

Arkansas is filled with some great food and drink bloggers. Each month at AY About You, we’ll be doing a round-up post, featuring all the wonderful writing and picture-taking going on throughout the state. If there is a blog you’d like to be featured, please email me at [email protected].
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Offers Rare French Malt Whisky

Murphy Distributors added Alfred GIRAUD VOYAGE French Malt Whisky, the first expression in the exclusive Exploratory Blends range for the U.S. market, in time for the holidays. The one-of-a-kind expression from Cellar Masters Georges Clot and Gaetan Mariolle creates a perfect balance by marrying two of the best French single malts, one leaning on fruity notes, and the other on cereal notes. Each is matured in casks with bold characteristics: new French Robinia casks, a powerful and rare wood found locally in France imparting strong white floral notes, and Sauternes wine casks, sourced from nearby French producers bestowing sweet matured grape notes. The whisky sees its final aging in ex-cognac casks before bottling, creating a rare luxury whisky with an annual worldwide release of just five casks.
DRINKS
chainstoreage.com

The November/December digital edition of Chain Store Age is now live!

Read all about what retailers can expect in 2022 — and more — in the November/December issue of Chain Store Age. (Click here.) The November/December issue features a special section, “Retail 2022,” on trends and insights for physical retail, technology and the economy. It also includes a round-up of top executives in retail real estate who discuss how the pandemic helped them re-make their relationships with their tenants and establish brick-and-mortar’s role in the omnichannel future.
RETAIL
lanereport.com

New Release: Widow Jane Third Edition of ‘The Vaults’

Widow Jane Distillery announced the release of The Vaults 2021, the third edition in an old-and-rare whiskey collection from the New York-based brand fast becoming a seasonal favorite. The 2021 release marries 15–17-year-old bourbons that have been carefully selected by Widow Jane president and head distiller Lisa Wicker from the...
BROOKLYN, NY
thebeveragejournal.com

Whiskies, German Wines Join Oceanstate Wine & Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expanded its Cleveland Whiskey portfolio with three new offerings from the distillery in Cleveland, Ohio: new full-proof versions of Wheat Penny Bourbon and Underground Black Cherry Wood Bourbon and Magic Rabbit Chocolate and Peanut Butter Whiskey, billed as “an adult version of America’s favorite sweet treat like no other.” Oceanstate also welcomes a new line of German wines to their portfolio from the Hans Baer Winery, a family-owned and operated winery producing handcrafted red wine blends and red and white single varietal wines. The German wines, available in Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir, are sourced from Rheinhessen, Germany’s largest and most diverse wine growing region.
DRINKS
Grazia

December 2021 Beauty Edit: The Best New Beauty Launches Out This Month

December has arrived, people. 'Tis the season for a gorgeous Christmas candle, full of cosy cinnamon, cedar and spice; a suitably festive gold, shimmering nail polish, and a super chic champagne toned, sparkly eyeshadow. There is so much to love about the month of December: if not for Christmas, then...
SKIN CARE
Spotlight News

Motor Oil Coffee launches ‘Jetfuel’

ALBANY – Motor Oil Coffee, a craft coffee startup based in Albany, has released its new espresso blend, Jetfuel. The new product will be joining Motor Oil Coffee’s four existing blends. Jetfuel espresso is made from a blend of organic Sumatran, Ethiopian, and Nicaraguan beans. “Drinking our Jetfuel espresso is like getting into a Lamborghini […]
ALBANY, NY
lehighvalleystyle.com

Read the December 2021 Digital Edition of Lehigh Valley Style

This past May, we introduced you to some of our region’s makers—artists, builders, glass blowers, laser cutters. Now, as we welcome colder weather, the holiday season and family gatherings galore, we thought it would be most appropriate to highlight the Valley’s makers of bread, pastries, muffins and more. Meet the bakers on pg. 42! Take note of where to find their creations so that you can include them in all of your seasonal celebrations.
ENTERTAINMENT
deerparktx.gov

Deer in the Spotlight: December 2021 Edition

The Deer in the Spotlight Newsletter: December 2021 Edition is ready to view! Find out what’s happening in the City of Deer Park and get into holiday mode with festive events in the winter months. To read this month’s edition, please visit: https://www.deerparktx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10224/Deer-in-the-Spotlight-December-2021-Edition.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
culinaryinstitute.edu

New Edition Published of Classic Lenotre Recipe Book

The newly enlarged “French Pastries and Desserts by Lenôtre” is a cult classic with over 200 recipes and splendid new illustrations. Bake like the legendary French master pâtissier, Gaston Lenôtre, with these classic pastry recipes. Mr. Alain Lenotre, founder of CULINARY INSTITUTE LENOTRE®, was interviewed to reflect on the legacy...
HOUSTON, TX
positivelynaperville.com

December edition is now off the press, PN website back in business

Thanks for inquires and patience the last week in November 2021 when many hometown holiday activities were launched, Santa Claus paused to listen to kids’ wish lists at Nichols Library and North Central College Cardinals advanced to the quarterfinal round NCAA Division III football playoffs. (Note: Kick off at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium is at noon on Sat., Dec. 4, against the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Engineers.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thebeveragejournal.com

Winebow Hosts Visiting Catena Wine Owner

Winebow hosted Bodegas Catena Zapata’s Laura Catena at Elm Restaurant in New Canaan for a luncheon in October. She is the second-generation owner of Bodegas Catena Zapata, the family-owned winery located in Mendoza, in the sub appellation of Agrelo, Argentina. Founded by her father, Nicolás Catena, a pioneer in fine wine from Argentina, he is credited as a revolutionizing force in wine quality in Argentina. Renowned for its high-altitude Malbecs among award-winning varietals, Catena Zapata consistently earns high scores and accolades from multiple publications across its multiple wine lines and was recently rated the number one “most admired” wine brand by Drinks International.
NEW CANAAN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

December Cover Story: American Sparkling Wine

As emerging and legacy domestic sparkling wine producers alike invest in quality and ageability, the U.S. market is ready to embrace a wider array of home-grown bubbly. American sparkling wine has been a serious category since Jack and Jamie Davies brought Calistoga’s old Schramsberg estate back to life in the mid-1960s. But in recent years, increasing attention to quality and versatility within the category has breathed new energy into American sparkling wine.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Charter Oak Celebrates Ten Years of Brewing

Danbury’s Charter Oak Brewing Company celebrated its ten-year anniversary with an Oktoberfest party in its Biergarten on Oct. 16. Almost 1,000 guests from Connecticut and New York turned out to fête the brewery during the OAKtoBEERfest event, enjoying freshly grilled German Brats paired with more than ten Charter Oak Brewing Co. beers on tap, along with cask selections brewed especially for the event. More fun was had with raffle prizes and live music by Tony & The West Siders and Touro Sentado. Founded in 2011 by P. Scott Vallely and Michelle Vallely, the Danbury-based brewery and taproom offers a variety of small batch beer, hand crafted from 100% natural ingredients, including pale ales, lagers, IPAs, brown ales and sours through its 10 rotating draft lines.
DANBURY, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Highclere Castle Gin Promotes Charitable Cause

Adam von Gootkin, Co-founder and CEO of Connecticut-based Highclere Castle Gin and Khalid Williams, Brand Ambassador and Mixologist, joined morning personalities Scot Haney and Kara Sundlund on WFSB-TV’s “Better Connecticut” for a segment to promote the Channel 3 Kids Camp Gala, hosted at the Fox Hopyard Golf Club in East Haddam on Nov. 13, of which Highclere Castle Gin is a sponsor. The “Downton Abbey”-inspired event featured dishes from around the world, a high-end specialty cocktail bar showcasing Highclere Castle Gin, as well as live music provided by the award-winning Cartells. An opportunity to bid on an exclusive tour of Highclere Castle, located in Newbury, England, home of the acclaimed PBS series “Downton Abbey,” was part of the fundraising event. Von Gootkin highlighted the gin brand’s inspiration and event, while Williams created two classic cocktails, a Gin & Tonic and the French 75, during the segment.
EAST HADDAM, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Autumn Farm & Vine Dinner Series Showcase Spanish Wines

COAST at Ocean House welcomed guests for a “best of autumn’s bounty” with a wine dinner on Nov. 4, showcasing Guest Chef Isaac Olivo of Chatham Inn, Relais & Châteaux, of Cape Cod. Chef Olivo prepared culinary delights made with fresh ingredients from a featured, local farm. Each dish from the four-course menu was expertly paired with wines from Le Domaine Abadia Retuerta of Spain: Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine Sauvignon Blanc, Verdejo, 2019; Abadia Retuerta Seleccion Especial, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot 2016; Abadia Retuerta Pago Negralada Tempranillo 2015; and Abadia Retuerta Pago Valdebellon, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015; with dessert accompanied by Emilio Lustau, Solera Reserva, Pedro Ximénez, San Emilio, Sherry. Located less than a two-hour drive from Madrid, the award-winning winery is located in a restored 12th century Romanesque abbey set on 500 acres of vineyards in the Duero Valley, named a Spanish cultural heritage site. The winery hosts a resort with just 30 rooms and suites, offering full butler service, a spa and Refectorio, the abbey’s original dining hall, now a Michelin-starred restaurant. The wine brand’s national importer Europvin and distributor MS Walker of Rhode Island represented the wines, alongside Ocean House Management Group’s Wine Director Jonathan Feiler.
DRINKS
skiddle.com

Creamfields reveal plans for new South edition

In 2022 Creamfields are expanding with a new edition in the South. They'll be taking over the Hylands Park in Chelmsford. With this iconic Grade II listed space providing an idyllic background you can lose your mind to some of the best DJs in the business. A multi-stage festival it'll have a capacity of 50,000 across a four day weekend from Thursday 2nd- Saturday 4th June 2022.
MUSIC

