Broncos coach Vic Fangio says RB Melvin Gordon II (hip, shoulder) won't practice on Thursday and is 50/50 to play on Sunday night against the Chiefs. (James Palmer on Twitter) The Javonte Williams truthers will hardly be able to contain themselves upon hearing this news. Gordon has been listed on the injury report throughout the entire 2021 season but has yet to miss a game. His absence would likely thrust Williams into an every-down role, which would make him a high-end RB2 against the Chiefs. One issue is that the Broncos and Chiefs play on Sunday night, so we might not know Gordon's status until later in the day. For now, this is a situation to monitor closely.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO