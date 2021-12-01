ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel says Blues were 'lucky' to get win

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his league leaders were "lucky" to take...

SkySports

Chelsea trio doubtful vs Watford | Thomas Tuchel 'not scared' to rotate

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will make a last-minute decision on Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner for Wednesday's match at Watford. Tuchel said the trio trained on Tuesday but will face late fitness tests before the Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road. Chelsea head into a busy festive period...
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Reece James an injury doubt as Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea fitness news before Watford fixture

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel eager to get Andreas Christensen’s new Chelsea deal over the line

Thomas Tuchel has told Andreas Christensen it is time to “walk the talk” by committing his future to Chelsea following protracted contract discussions. Blues boss Tuchel was expecting imminent good news on the defender’s future almost two weeks ago. But Denmark international Christensen, whose existing deal expires at the end...
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Chelsea Player Ratings as Blues are made to work hard for the win

Watford vs Chelsea: Chelsea toiled hard to win 2-1 against Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The game was delayed by half an hour after e medical emergency for one of the supporters in the Watford stadium. Watford applied all the early pressure but it was Mason Mount who scored the first goal after an easy finish with the assist from Kai Havertz. However, Watford were quick to respond with Emmanuel Dennis scoring the equaliser. Hakim Ziyech then scored the winner in the second half as Mason Mount got the assist.
FanSided

Three lessons learnt in Chelsea at Watford: Tuchel takes a risk

This was a less than ideal match as Chelsea struggled in all areas. Although the Blues came away from Vicarage Road with all three points at the end of the night, it was a very difficult victory. Chelsea was never in control of the game and if it wasn’t for Watford’s inability to create substantial chances, the score would have been different. Nevertheless, a win is a win and the boys deserve praise for grinding out the result on the road.
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel flatters “Chelsea boy” Declan Rice

Chelsea are in action against West Ham at this moment, with Declan Rice looking impressive in midfield, as always. In the leadup to this game Thomas Tuchel was asked about the midfielder in the non-broadcast section of the press conference. The embargo on those quotes meant that the rather flattering comments of the manager emerged this morning, hours before the game.
