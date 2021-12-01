ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global stocks rally set to moderate next year, correction likely – Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global stocks will shake off recent weakness and rise over the next 12 months but at a more tempered pace than this year’s rally, found a Reuters poll of equity analysts who also said a correction was likely in the next six months. Uncertainty around the...

Share buybacks by firms globally hit a three-year high

(Reuters) – Companies are generously rewarding their shareholders through share buybacks this year, using higher profits and cash flows as they recover from 2020’s pandemic-induced slowdown. According to the data from financial content platform Dealogic, companies have globally paid $68 billion through share buybacks between January to November this year,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
STOCKS
Jerome Powell
Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may hover, after closing down...
MARKETS
Bitcoin's plunge is another sign of market angst

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Over the past week, as markets were churning...
CURRENCIES
Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
Credit Suisse CIO says has “day-by-day, week-by-week” approach to China

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek said on Monday he was taking a “day-by-day, week-by-week” approach to China and remained generally cautious on emerging markets. “I would take a wait-and-see approach on emerging markets,” Strobaek told the Reuters annual Investment Outlook Summit. “I would take...
MARKETS
Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , while the S&P 500 index closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna , meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS

