WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy’s Girls’ Varsity Soccer team brought the NEPSAC Championship Trophy back to Wolfeboro — completing their stellar undefeated run this fall with 18 wins and 0 losses. This is the program’s third undefeated season and seventh NEPSAC win, the last being in 2015. NEPSAC is the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, with more than 150 member schools across New England. (Brewster annually competes against its league rivals: Holderness School, Kimball Union Academy, New Hampton School, Proctor Academy, St. Paul’s School, Tilton School, and Vermont Academy, as well as several other NEPSAC teams across New England and New York.)

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO