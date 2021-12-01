ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Rafael Benitez 'convinced' Toffees will improve soon

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton manager Rafael Benitez is confident his side will start...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: "I think we cannot complain about the effort of the players. We were pushing and making chances. You cannot expect anything else when you are losing after the first half. "Overall the team was working hard, creating enough to get a draw at...
SkySports

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Ivan Toney penalty heaps pressure on Rafael Benitez ahead of Merseyside derby

Ivan Toney's 24th-minute penalty secured Brentford a first Premier League win in six games as Everton slumped to a 1-0 defeat on Super Sunday. Toney struck from the penalty spot to decide a contest starved of quality after Andros Townsend was penalised for a high boot on Frank Onyeka upon VAR review. It was a sweet moment for Toney, who spoke in midweek of having not been given a fair chance under Rafael Benitez when the pair were at Newcastle in 2018.
Daily Mail

Rafael Benitez will 'feel a bit of heat' if Everton lose Merseyside derby amid seven-game winless streak, insists Ian Rush... but Liverpool legend backs Spaniard to turn it around at Goodison Park regardless of Wednesday's result

Everton's supporters will crank up the pressure on Rafael Benitez by another notch if they lose Wednesday's Merseyside derby, according to Ian Rush. The Toffees head into the first derby of the season against Liverpool on a torrid run of form, with Sunday's defeat at Brentford extending their winless run to seven matches.
newschain

Rafael Benitez: Merseyside derby is an opportunity for Everton to change things

Everton’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez sees Wednesday’s 239th Merseyside derby as an opportunity to “put things right”. Benitez’s side have not won in seven matches, taking just two points from a possible 21, and if the Spaniard’s troubles were not significant enough he now has to find a way of stopping the club across Stanley Park he managed for six years.
fourfourtwo.com

Why have Everton become so awful under Rafael Benitez?

If the league table famously never lies, two tables tell different stories of Everton’s season. Only Liverpool took more points in August and September. No one has taken fewer since, even if October began with a creditable draw at Old Trafford. Bottom of the form table, and in the bottom half of the actual table, it underlines the sense that a promising start has given way to a torrid time for Rafa Benitez.
Yardbarker

Everton Board Call Emergency Meeting As Rafael Benitez's Future Looks Unknown Following Merseyside Derby Humiliation Against Liverpool

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright has called for an emergency board meeting, with pressure growing on manager Rafael Benitez after being thrashed by his former club Liverpool in Wednesday night's dramatic match. Rafael Benitez's future as Everton manager is look very bleak and the pressure was cranked up Wednesday night when...
newschain

Mikel Arteta’s experience is lesson Everton should heed – Rafael Benitez

Under-pressure Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes the experience of Monday’s opposite number Mikel Arteta is a lesson his club should heed. The Spaniard – as well as the board and director of football Marcel Brands – is under intense scrutiny after eight matches without a victory which has seen them slip to within five points of the Premier League bottom three.
AFP

Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise

If any Everton manager could ill afford the club's worst home defeat to Liverpool for 39 years, it was Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard was not accepted by many Toffees supporters from the minute he was appointed in June due to his previous role as a Champions League-winning manager with Liverpool. A bright start briefly quietened the doubters. Everton sat fifth in the Premier League during the October international break having lost just one of their opening seven games. They have taken just one point from the seven games since to plummet to 14th, just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend fixtures.
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez wary playing his best kids too soon

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is wary playing his top kids too soon. Benitez could have up to eight players unavailable to face Brentford if Abdoulaye Doucoure (out for a month with a broken foot) and Demarai Gray (groin) fail late fitness tests. Nevertheless, he will resist the temptation to pad...
FanSided

Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool: Three changes as Rafa Benitez shuffles shape to 4-3-3

Last time Everton hosted Liverpool at Goodison, the game ended in 2-2 draw. The Merseyside derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in English Football. A city turns into a war zone with the red and blue half of Merseyside thirsty for bragging rights. Historically, Liverpool has enjoyed greater success in the derbies, managing 95 wins in 238 game whereas Everton have secured 67 wins and 76 have ended in a draw.
