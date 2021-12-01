Writers’ Tears Introduces Limited-Edition Ice Wine Cask Finish Irish Whiskey

East Coast Beverage added The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey, produced by Florida-based Espiritus Group, a spirits development and marketing company, in conjunction with the 69th Infantry Regiment Historical Trust, which is a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity. Sourced from Irish distilleries, The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey is triple distilled in copper pot stills and cask-aged in once-used bourbon and sherry barrels on Ireland’s southern coast. The whiskey celebrates the regiment’s history through the American Civil War to the Afghanistan War. A portion of the sales of each bottle sold benefits the trust and supports its historic preservation mission, as well as philanthropic activities on behalf of the Regiment’s veterans and their families. A certified National Public Landmark, the 69th Regiment Armory spans a full Manhattan block and still serves as the New York Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment headquarters. There, the 69th Infantry Regimental Staff conducts programs to preserve and educate visitors on the history, traditions, heraldry, lineage, armory and historical artifacts of the Regiment. They also provide various forms of assistance to unit members, unit veterans and their families.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO