Drinks

Writers’ Tears Introduces Limited-Edition Ice Wine Cask Finish Irish Whiskey

By Gary Carter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalsh Whiskey, makers of Writers’ Tears and The Irishman, recently unveiled their newest creation of an ice wine cask finished Irish whiskey. Writers’ Tears – Ice Wine Cask Finish was made in collaboration with Inniskillin Winery in Niagara, Ontario, Canada’s original estate winery and leading producer of ice wine....

Comments / 0

