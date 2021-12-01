Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Ga. Gov.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is running for Georgia governor again, and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp framed the possibility of their rematch as a battle for the soul of the state. Abrams announced her second gubernatorial candidacy last week; she lost to Kemp by 1.4% of the 4 million votes cast in 2018.
In her "Ingraham Angle" commentary on Friday, host Laura Ingraham said Georgia residents should ignore former State Rep. Stacey Abrams, D-Fulton, as she embarks on a second consecutive attempt at the Governor's Mansion after debatably not conceding her first loss four years ago. Ingraham noted that Abrams on Friday said...
Stacey Abrams may be a powerhouse in Georgia politics, but the Democrat has her roots in Mississippi. “She is Mississippi raised and Georgia grown,” her mother, Carolyn Abrams, once told the Hattiesburg American. Abrams, 47, grew up in Gulfport, where her parents raised six children, teaching them to work hard...
Talk show host and political commentator Candace Owens took a swing at Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Friday night, calling her "corrupt" and "entitled" during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." CANDACE OWENS: "Yes, she does feel entitled, I think that she's one of those people...
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor. Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn […]
Republican congresswomen Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia haven't gotten along since they both arrived in Washington, but their feuding hit a new level when Greene called her rival "trash." The barb went public Nov. 30 when Greene took aim at Mace's politics in a Twitter exchange that...
In her first major interview since the official announcement, Stacey Abrams' campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo quashed speculation that the Georgia Democrat would interrupt a theoretical gubernatorial term to run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Abrams' name has come up repeatedly as a top 2024 Democratic contender given President...
Stacey Abrams shifted the center of the political universe Wednesday when she announced her second bid for Georgia’s governorship. She will almost definitely be the Democratic nominee in a campaign that could prove historic – a win would make Abrams the first Black woman in the country to be elected governor and reaffirm Georgia’s leftward slide after turning blue in 2020.
ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor’s race just got a little bit more crowded. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has confirmed that former Republican Senator David Perdue will run for Georgia governor, pitting himself against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is expected to make the announcement on Monday and file his paperwork....
The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations (Dec. 6)
