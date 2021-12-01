ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Ga. Gov.

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat Stacey Abrams says she is making another run for...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamitimesonline.com

Stacey Abrams announces second run for GA governor

Democrat Stacey Abrams is running for Georgia governor again, and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp framed the possibility of their rematch as a battle for the soul of the state. Abrams announced her second gubernatorial candidacy last week; she lost to Kemp by 1.4% of the 4 million votes cast in 2018.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

2nd Stacey Abrams governor bid sees new tests, intrigues

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams announced a long-awaited second run for Georgia governor this week, but with Democrats facing a sour national environment and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp facing challenges within his own party, the 2022 campaign will look different from 2018. Abrams' narrow loss, highlighted by her claims that...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Fox News

Candace Owens tears into Stacey Abrams as corrupt and connected

Talk show host and political commentator Candace Owens took a swing at Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Friday night, calling her "corrupt" and "entitled" during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." CANDACE OWENS: "Yes, she does feel entitled, I think that she's one of those people...
ELECTIONS
WJBF

Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor. Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Democrat#Breaking News#Ap Archive
blackchronicle.com

Stacey Abrams’ Georgia governor bid shifted the center of the political universe

Stacey Abrams shifted the center of the political universe Wednesday when she announced her second bid for Georgia’s governorship. She will almost definitely be the Democratic nominee in a campaign that could prove historic – a win would make Abrams the first Black woman in the country to be elected governor and reaffirm Georgia’s leftward slide after turning blue in 2020.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Republicans fire back at Stacey Abrams

From the moment Stacey Abrams announced her intentions to run for governor of Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, the landscape shifted in U.S. politics. Many observers that were quietly hoping for a rematch between the former Minority Leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives versus current Governor, Brian P. Kemp, had their wishes granted. With Abrams’s announcement, the 2022 Georgia Governor’s race […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Senator David Perdue to run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor’s race just got a little bit more crowded. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has confirmed that former Republican Senator David Perdue will run for Georgia governor, pitting himself against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is expected to make the announcement on Monday and file his paperwork....
GEORGIA STATE
swiowanewssource.com

Justice Dept. sues Texas over redistricting maps

The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1096d5b07bfd4602ad53165b621cbfef.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy