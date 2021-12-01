$20M Picasso, $4M Banksy sales juice hot Art Basel Miami market

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of gassed-up jet planes whizzing their way across the globe, depositing the art world’s best, brightest and most enthusiastic participants on the Florida shores for 2021’s Art Basel Miami, perhaps the most popularly-attended prestige art fair in the world. There’s a lot to look forward to in terms of this year’s iteration of the fair: in 2020, of course, the multifaceted event was called off altogether amidst financial struggles and the ravaging effects of the pandemic, but this year, the advent of NFTs and the open-armed welcoming of the crypto community promises to generate a huge amount of novelty in a space that’s already constantly churning towards the new.

