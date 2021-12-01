ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

$20M Picasso, $4M Banksy sales juice hot Art Basel Miami market

By Emily Smith
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales at Art Basel Miami Beach were boosted by a nearly $20 million Picasso sale — plus a key piece by British artist Banksy that went for $4 million at Art Miami. Art dealers reported a red-hot market, with gallerist Helly Nahmad selling Pablo Picasso’s “Mousquetaire et Femme a la Fleur,”...

pagesix.com

