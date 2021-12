Following the end of her conservatorship after 13 years, Britney Spears is ‘beyond excited’ to celebrate with a Thanksgiving dinner ‘at home’!. Britney Spears, 39, has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — and wants to enjoy the the holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. “Britney is planning to have a low-key Thanksgiving at home, and she is beyond excited to be doing the preparations her way this year,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO