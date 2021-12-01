No. 8 IWU pounds Goshen to tune-up for No. 1 USF

No. 23 Women’s Basketball goes 2-1, finishes in third place in the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. USF Women’s Basketball continued their tough non-conference schedule by heading to the Bahamas to compete in the Inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis with an impressive field of teams. In game one on Saturday, USF beat Syracuse 77-53 overcoming a slow start in the first quarter in a game where every player saw the court and ten players tallied at least two points. The Bulls were down 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and fired off a 20-8 run to take the lead into halftime and never looked back. Senior Bethy Mununga led all scorers with 18 points on 7-12 shooting and added 12 rebounds to secure her first double-double of the year. Junior Elena Tsineke and Sophomore Sydni Harvey added 17 points on 6-12 shooting each.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO