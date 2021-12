BOSTON – Gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen today released an agenda to put good jobs and expanded pathways to them at the center of the Commonwealth’s economic policy. The Allen campaign announced that it will make good jobs its top economic goal and called for an approach that prioritizes building a good jobs economy for everyone; protecting worker rights, wages and voice; ensuring prosperity is inclusive for all; and helping workers connect to, and persist in, pathways to opportunity.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO