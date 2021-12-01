ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Dad Didn't Do It': Condemned Prisoner's Son Takes Innocence Claim to Gov. Stitt

By Storme Jones
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a convicted murderer on death row waits to learn his fate from Gov. Kevin Stitt, a small group of supporters rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol. Last month, the state pardon and parole board recommended clemency for murderer Bigler Stouffer, who was convicted in the 1985 murder of Putnam City...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Julius Jones Is Scheduled to Die Today

The day before her son’s scheduled execution, Madeline Davis-Jones had one request: a hug. That was denied Wednesday when her last visit to Julius Jones, her 41-year-old son who has been on Oklahoma’s death row since he was 19, was conducted on either side of a glass wall. Later, before...
POLITICS
KTUL

Gov. Stitt denies clemency for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Stitt has denied death row inmate Bigler Stouffer's clemency. Gov. Stitt's office issued a statement, saying that he carefully reviewed materials presented by all sides of the case, which led to his ultimate decision to deny clemency for Stouffer. Stouffer was convicted by a jury...
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

Report: Gov. Stitt wants to bring back prison rodeo in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt reportedly wants to bring prison rodeos back to Oklahoma, according to the McAlester News-Capital. The maximum-security prison in McAlester was once considered the nation’s largest prison rodeo before it closed in 2010. Stitt believes bringing back the prison rodeo will generate revenue for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the state.
MCALESTER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
KTEN.com

A new final wish for Oklahoma death row inmates

(KTEN) — Oklahoma death row inmates will soon be permitted to have a spiritual advisor in contact with them during their final moments. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections made the policy change which lets the advisor place their hands on the inmate as they receive a lethal injection. The shift...
The Independent

Julius Jones execution - update: Watch live as family calls on governor to stop the ‘lynching’ of their son

Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday. Mr Jones’s family and supporters - a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and basketball player Russell Westbrook - have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal. Mr Stitt is also facing international pressure after the European Union’s ambassador to the US penned a letter calling on him to stop the execution and a petition against the execution has garnered more than 6...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Death Sentences#Gov#Putnam City School
KFOR

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six redistricting bills into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation approving new voting maps in the state. Every 10 years, lines for all the state and US congressional seats have to be adjusted as new population numbers come in. Those new districts setting up battle lines between Republicans and Democrats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Joplin Globe

Our view: Gov. Kevin Stitt is out of bounds on vaccine exemption request

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is forcing an unnecessary confrontation with the Pentagon. The governor last month asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for an exemption for Oklahoma National Guard members to the Pentagon rule that all military members be vaccinated. None of the other states has seen the need...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Sunderland Echo

LEGAL EAGLE: My ex turned up at our son’s school and tried to take him

Ever since he has been pestering me with threatening messages and phone calls. He turned up at the school unannounced to try and take our son. What can I do?. It sounds like you are in a difficult situation. If you are concerned about the behaviour of your ex-partner, it is important you take legal advice as soon as possible. You are legally entitled not to be threatened or harassed by him. There are many ways a solicitor can help. It may be writing a warning letter to your ex-partner clearly setting out what communication, if any, you are prepared to have with him and the consequences that will follow if his behaviour continues. If a warning letter fails, you can apply for a non-Molestation order. This order prevents someone from doing certain things such as harassing you, being violent or coming near your home. This is a court order stopping your ex-partner from contacting you. For the order to be made the court must be satisfied that the actions of your former partner are having an impact on your physical or mental wellbeing. A non-molestation order can last for up to 12 months but can be extended beyond that if necessary. If he were to breach this order he would be committing a criminal offence which is punishable by up to five years in prison. In some cases, an Order is not always necessary. Your ex-partner may be asked to give an undertaking to the court in similar terms to a non-molestation order. If he breaks that promise, it is contempt of court and an application can be made to the court for their committal to prison.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News On 6

Judge Orders Mental Evaluation Trial For Death Row Inmate Wade Lay

A looming execution could be taken off the calendar because of a new report about murder Wade Lay's mental state. His lawyers argue it proves their client is not mentally competent and that the prison warden delayed its delivery to a judge. Lay was sentenced to death for the 2004...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Death Row Inmate Wade Lay Execution Put On Hold

The State Attorney General's office agrees to put the January 6 execution of Wade Lay on hold. Lay is on death row for killing Tulsa security officer Kenneth Anderson in 2004. Lay's attorneys said he lacks the mental capacity to understand why he's being executed. The state has agreed to...
TULSA, OK
PennLive.com

Dad sues Pa. prison officials over 24-year-old son’s suicide

Officials at the state prison at Camp Hill missed or ignored numerous warnings and “red flags” that a suicidal inmate was about to kill himself, the former prisoner’s father is claiming in a federal lawsuit. Joseph A. McQuaid is making those allegations two years after his 24-year-old son Dominic Ingle...
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Accuses Mogul Of Spending $7 Million A Month, Demands Trial Over Prenup Not Be Postponed

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young is demanding her day in court despite the music mogul attempting to postpone their divorce trial. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole is asking the court to deny Dre’s request to stay their upcoming trial. The former couple is fighting over their prenuptial agreement and whether it is valid.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy