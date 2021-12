It’s something every parent fears: having a sick child. Unfortunately for one Cornwall family, their son Lucas Whitford, 6, has been unwell since the beginning of November. On the evening of Nov. 5, Lucas had been vomiting and feeling unwell, according to dad Shawn Whitford. The family resolved to take him to the hospital early the following morning. On the morning of Nov. 6, Lucas became unresponsive and started to have a seizure. He was rushed to the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) by ambulance, placed on a ventilator and was put into an induced coma. He was then rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) where an emergency CT scan was performed.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO