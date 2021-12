Notre Dame lost its coach, but its season isn’t technically over just yet. And not only that, but the goal for the season is still somewhat on the table. The Fighting Irish still have an outside chance at sneaking into the College Football Playoff. They’d need some help as they sit idle during conference championship weekend, but FiveThirtyEight gives them a 14% chance to still make the CFP. If Cincinnati loses to Houston during the AAC title game, that percentage chance jumps to 36%. ESPN’s Playoff Predictor gives Notre Dame about a 40% chance to get in if the higher-ranked teams all win during conference championship weekend. If Cincy loses, ESPN’s formula shoots the Irish up to 74%, the third-best odds.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO