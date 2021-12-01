ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRA Capital Acquires Premier Orange County Office for $103 Million. IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRA Capital ("IRA") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 2722 Michelson, a Class-A creative office campus on...

